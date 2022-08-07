Constantine, Daredevil & A Rick and Morty Secret: BCTV Daily Dispatch

with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Post Malone for "Wrapped Around Your Finger" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes a wide range of topics… just take a look! Like how the world is going wacky for a spinoff from Netflix's The Sandman featuring Jenna Coleman's Johanna Constantine (and Neil Gaiman hears you). Or how Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law offered a better look at Charlie Cox's Daredevil. And let's not forget about that Citadel secret that Adult Swim's Rick and Morty revealed in a new Season 6 teaser (and what's "Wormaggedon"?).

Plus, we look at Giancarlo Esposito interested in playing Professor X, Tales of the Walking Dead, Mike Tyson not being a fan of Hulu's upcoming limited series on his life, a preview for Adult Swim's Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm, AEW Battle of the Belts III, Documentary Now!, The Muppets Mayhem, the possibility of a Sasha Banks/Naomi WWE return, Warner Bros. Discovery diving into sexist tropes, Chainsaw Man, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, My Hero Academia & more! Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Sunday, August 7, 2022:

Better Call Saul: Giancarlo Esposito on Marvel Meet, Wants Professor X

Tales of the Walking Dead Shares Character Profile Teasers & More

The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Getting Johanna Constantine Spinoff Questions

Mike Tyson No Fan of Series: "Hulu Stole My Story"; Thanks Dana White

Rick and Morty Season 6 Teaser Reveals Citadel Secret; "Wormaggedon"?

Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm: Frylock, Master Shake & Meatwad Are Back!

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Teaser: Titania, Daredevil, Dr. Hulk & More

The Sandman Constantine/Death Photo Galleries You Need in Your Life

3 Title Matches Lined Up for AEW Battle of the Belts 3 Tonight

Documentary Now! Alexander Skarsgard & More Join IFC Series Season 53

She-Hulk Shares Close-Up Preview Images of Charlie Cox's Daredevil

Hysteria! Peacock Announces Coming-Of-Age "Satanic Panic" Series

The Muppets Mayhem Bringing Some Serious Electric Mayhem to Disney+

Could Sasha Banks, Naomi Return For WWE Women's Tag Tournament?

Warner Bros Discovery Shares New Streaming Plans, Old Sexist Thinking

Chainsaw Man: Studio MAPPA Shares Beautiful, Edgy Official Trailer

How AEW Rampage Ruined The Chadster's Perfect Friday Night

Mike Was in Rare Form During This Week's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

My Hero Academia S06 Hits Crunchyroll This October: Trailer, Key Art

Rick and Morty S06 Promo: It's The End of The Universe As They Knew It

