"The Patriot" Del Wilkes Has Passed Away At The Age Of 59

We have some sad news as tonight we have learned that Del Wilkes, known to wrestling fans as his masked all-American character The Patriot has passed away at the age of 59 years old. The news of his passing was shared on Wilkes's personal website and on WWE.com, while The Post and Courier of Wilkes's home state of South Carolina has a full story about his passing and says he died as a result of a "massive heart attack".

Before getting into the wrestling business, Del Wilkes was already an accomplished athlete. As a football player at the University of South Carolina, he was one of only four consensus All-American football players in the school's history. He tried to break into the NFL, but after that never came to fruition, he gave professional wrestling a go in 1988 and made a nine-year career out of it, wrestling as both The Patriot and The Trooper in the WWF, WCW, AWA, GWF, and All-Japan Pro Wrestling.

Throughout his career, Wilkes won the WCW Tag Team Championship twice as a member of "Stars and Stripes" with Buff Bagwell, the AJPW All Asia Tag Team Championship with The Eagle, the AWA World Tag Team Championship with D.J. Peterson, and in GFW he won the Television Championship and the North American Heavyweight Championship twice.

Del Wilkes is probably most well-known for his run in the WWF during the summer of 1997, where he led the charge in defending America with "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin against Bret "The Hit Man" Hart and The Hart Foundation in their pro-Canada/anti-America heel run. As The Patriot, Wilkes used the gimmick to feud with Hart and even headline the pay-per-view event, Ground Zero: In Your House, where he challenged "The Excellence of Execution" for the WWF World Heavyweight Championship.

Also of note in his WWF run in 1997 is The Patriot originally had the theme music that would become iconic for Kurt Angle two years later.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: WWE – The Patriot Theme (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qOefnp_HeXY)

Del Wilkes suffered a torn triceps in November of 1997 and that would ultimately end his wrestling career a short time after. After leaving wrestling, Wilkes worked as a car salesman in Columbia, SC until his death today.

Many in the wrestling industry have tweeted about his passing today:

Very sad to hear the passing of the Patriot Del Wilkes. Nothing but fond memories working with him in WCW. My thoughts are with his family and numerous fans. Thank you for the memories. 😞 pic.twitter.com/zen0GSGQdd — Marc Mero (@MarcMero) July 1, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Sorry to hear about the death of Del Wilkes, who also worked as The Patriot and The Trooper. Was pushed significantly in many places including WWF, AWA and All Japan. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) July 1, 2021 Show Full Tweet

WWE is saddened to learn that Del Wilkes, known to WWE fans as The Patriot, has passed away at the age of 59. WWE extends its condolences to Wilkes' family and friends. https://t.co/jgdaqB27hd — WWE (@WWE) July 1, 2021 Show Full Tweet

After posting a video of The Patriot ( Del Wilkes ) from GWF yesterday I just find out he has passed away … This man worked everywhere … great wrestler and person … prayers to his family in their hr of need … pic.twitter.com/zuCQEpxoyT — Rip Rogers (@Hustler2754) July 1, 2021 Show Full Tweet

1st saw The Patriot Del Wilkes

AWA The Trooper

Standout football player South Carolina

Wrestled Global, WWF, WCW &

All Japan

Good dude pic.twitter.com/mjaSbJ2P2g — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) July 1, 2021 Show Full Tweet

We send our thoughts and condolences to the family of Del Wilkes.