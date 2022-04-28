The Pentaverate Official Trailer Previews Mike Myers' Old World Order

Next week, a Canadian journalist will discover a secret society that's been controlling mankind's destiny since the 1300s. But to get to the truth, how far down the rabbit hole is he willing to go? Yup, that's just one of the light-hearted themes in play in series-star-times-six Mike Myers & director Tim Kirkby's upcoming Netflix comedy series The Pentaverate. Set to premiere on May 5, viewers are getting a better look at what they can expect with the official trailer waiting below. Along with Myers, the series boasts a cast that includes Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, Debi Mazar, Richard McCabe, Jennifer Saunders, and Lydia West. And yes, that's Jeremy Irons as the narrator…

With Myers & Kirkby executive producing alongside John Lyons, Tony Hernandez & Lilly Burns for Jax Media, as well as Jason Weinberg, here's a look at the official trailer for The Pentaverate (followed by a series overview, a previously-released teaser, and a cast "who's who") ahead of its May 5th debut:

Created by Myers and directed by Tim Kirkby, the series asks "What if a secret society of five men — aka The Pentaverate — has been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347?" As the series begins, one unlikely Canadian journalist (Myers) finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth and just possibly save the world himself.

Mike Myers plays Ken Scarborough: An old-school Canadian news journalist who sets out to expose the Pentaverate and win his job back; Anthony Lansdowne: A New England conspiracy theorist, determined to expose the Pentaverate; Rex Smith: A far-right radio host and highly prominent conspiracy theorist; Lord Lordington: The Pentaverate's oldest and highest-ranking member; Bruce Baldwin: Former media mogul; and Mishu Ivanov: Ex-Russian oligarch.

Shep Gordon: Former Rock-N-Roll manager.

Jason Eccleston: A tech genius who invented the Pentaverate's supercomputer, MENTOR.

Ken Jeong is Skip Cho: A casino mogul with extensive knowledge in the chaos theory of weather patterns.

Keegan-Michael Key is Dr. Hobart Clark: A nuclear physicist, recruited into the Pentaverate to resolve the climate change disaster.

Debi Mazar will be playing Patty Davis: The highly trusted Executive Assistant to the Pentaverate — some would say the brains behind the whole operation.

Richard McCabe is Exalted Pikeman Higgins: Head of the Liechtenstein Guard, the Pentaverate's security force.

Jennifer Saunders will appear as The Maester of Dubrovnik and Saester of Dubrovnik. The Maester of Dubrovnik is the head investigator for the Pentaverate, who is summoned from his ancestral home in Dubrovnik to investigate the suspicious deaths. The Saester of Dubrovnik is The Maester's sister and protector of the parce clavem, the spare key for the Pentaverate's voting apparatus, which is hidden in Dubrovnik.

Lydia West is Reilly Clayton: A young woman working at the Canadian News Station with Ken. She goes on the adventure with him to expose the Pentaverate — all while hiding a secret of her own…