Posted in: ABC, Conventions, Events, Hulu, Pop Culture, Preview, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: ABC, preview, sdcc, SDCC 2024, season 7, The Rookie

The Rookie: Fillion, Winter, O'Neil, Cox & More Set for SDCC Panel

Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O’Neil-starring The Rookie is set for an SDCC 2024 panel on Saturday, July 27th.

When we first learned that Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie wouldn't be back for its seventh season, ABC made sure the fans knew that they plan on giving the series a big PR push between now and when it hits screens in 2025 (more on that below). With filming currently underway (and thanks again to the cast & crew for the social media updates), it looks like the push is heading to San Diego Comic-Con 2024 – with the long-running series set for a panel presentation in the Indigo Ballroom on Saturday, July 27th (1:45 pm – 2:45 pm PT). In the official Saturday schedule posted by Comic-Con International earlier today, the listing for the panel has Fillion, Winter, O'Neil, Mekia Cox, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Shawn Ashmore, and Lisseth Chavez set to attend to "discuss the evolution of the action-packed drama ahead of its seventh season."

"At the top of January, we have 'New Year's Rockin' Eve,' which is one of the big live events of the broadcast season and provides tremendous promotional opportunity, so we're going to use that for 'The Rookie' and 'Will Trent,' both shows which continue to grow and are true darlings of both ABC and the audience. We have a lot of college sports and holiday programs on during December, so that adds to the megaphone that we can use to to shout out about 'Will Trent' and 'The Rookie' being back on. And additionally, and as importantly, having them come on in January will allow them to have uninterrupted runs where they can continue to gather momentum with a huge swatch of original episodes," shared Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group, back in May – explaining how the move to midseason could benefit the series and how the network would go the synergy route to promote the show's Season 7 return.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the upcoming season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!