The Rookie, Jensen Ackles/Countdown, ST5 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Hulu's Solar Opposites, ABC's The Rookie, Prime Video's Countdown, VP Kamala Harris/Trump ABC Debate, Paramount+'s SEAL Team, Prime Video's Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?, Cartoon Network/Warner Bros. Discovery, Netflix's Human Vapor, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, HBO's A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Sony Pictures' Saturday Night, Netflix's The Diplomat, Paramount+'s Madison, BBC & Big Finish's Doctor Who, HBO's Euphoria, and more!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, August 8, 2024:
Solar Opposites Season 4: "Real Housewives" Meltdown; Honeymoon Fears
The Rookie Season 7: Tru Valentino Not Returning to ABC Series
Countdown: Jensen Ackles Series Gets Filming Update; Eric Dane on Cast
Trump Finally Agrees to Debate VP Kamala Harris on ABC – We Think?
SEAL Team Season 7 Premiere: Here's Our "Chaos in the Calm" Preview
Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity: Amazon Previews Travis Kelce Series
Cartoon Network Website Now Sends Visitors to Max Sign-Up Page
Human Vapor: Netflix Set to Remake Japanese Sci-Fi Classic as Series
Stranger Things 5: Sadie Sink on Max's Fate: "They Love Having Me Run"
Star Trek: TNG Star Gates McFadden Pays Tribute to Patti Yasutake
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: GOT Spinoff Series Welcomes 7 to Cast
Saturday Night Trailer Takes Viewers Back to SNL's Opening Night
The Diplomat Season 2 Arrives This October; First Look Images Released
Madison: Michelle Pfeiffer Set to Star/EP New "Yellowstone" Series
Doctor Who: Whittaker, Gill on Thirteenth Doctor/Yaz Big Finish Return
Euphoria Star Hunter Schafer Still Waiting for Season 3 Details
