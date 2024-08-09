Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, cartoon network, doctor who, euphoria, kamala harris, saturday night live, Seal Team, solar opposites, stranger things 5, the diplomat, The Rookie

The Rookie, Jensen Ackles/Countdown, ST5 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Rookie, Countdown, SEAL Team, Cartoon Network, Stranger Things, The Diplomat, Doctor Who, Euphoria & more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Hulu's Solar Opposites, ABC's The Rookie, Prime Video's Countdown, VP Kamala Harris/Trump ABC Debate, Paramount+'s SEAL Team, Prime Video's Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?, Cartoon Network/Warner Bros. Discovery, Netflix's Human Vapor, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, HBO's A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Sony Pictures' Saturday Night, Netflix's The Diplomat, Paramount+'s Madison, BBC & Big Finish's Doctor Who, HBO's Euphoria, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Solar Opposites, The Rookie, Countdown, VP Kamala Harris/Donald Trump ABC Debate, SEAL Team, Cartoon Network/WBD, Stranger Things 5, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Saturday Night, The Diplomat, Madison, Doctor Who, Euphoria, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, August 8, 2024:

Solar Opposites Season 4: "Real Housewives" Meltdown; Honeymoon Fears

The Rookie Season 7: Tru Valentino Not Returning to ABC Series

Countdown: Jensen Ackles Series Gets Filming Update; Eric Dane on Cast

Trump Finally Agrees to Debate VP Kamala Harris on ABC – We Think?

SEAL Team Season 7 Premiere: Here's Our "Chaos in the Calm" Preview

Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity: Amazon Previews Travis Kelce Series

Cartoon Network Website Now Sends Visitors to Max Sign-Up Page

Human Vapor: Netflix Set to Remake Japanese Sci-Fi Classic as Series

Stranger Things 5: Sadie Sink on Max's Fate: "They Love Having Me Run"

Star Trek: TNG Star Gates McFadden Pays Tribute to Patti Yasutake

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: GOT Spinoff Series Welcomes 7 to Cast

Saturday Night Trailer Takes Viewers Back to SNL's Opening Night

The Diplomat Season 2 Arrives This October; First Look Images Released

Madison: Michelle Pfeiffer Set to Star/EP New "Yellowstone" Series

Doctor Who: Whittaker, Gill on Thirteenth Doctor/Yaz Big Finish Return

Euphoria Star Hunter Schafer Still Waiting for Season 3 Details

The Umbrella Academy, Taylor Swift, TAG & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!