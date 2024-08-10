The Rookie, Skeleton Crew, Daredevil & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: agatha all along, bctv daily dispatch, blade runner 2099, daredevil: born again, doctor who, ironheart, Joe Rogan, netflix, skeleton crew, the boys, The Mandalorian and Grogu, The Rookie

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Disney+'s Ironheart, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, Disney+'s Agatha All Along, Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian and Grogu, Disney+'s Skeleton Crew, Disney+'s Win or Lose, Prime Video's Blade Runner 2099, ABC's The Rookie, Donald Trump & Joe Rogan, Disney+'s LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, Peacock's Twisted Metal, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, Prime Video's The Boys, Bones/David Boreanaz, Netflix, HBO's Euphoria, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Ironheart, Daredevil: Born Again, Agatha All Along, The Mandalorian and Grogu, Skeleton Crew, Win or Lose, Blade Runner 2099, The Rookie, Trump/Joe Rogan, Doctor Who, The Boys, Bones, Netflix, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, August 10, 2024:

Ironheart Set for 2025; D23 Footage Includes The Hood & More (VIDEO)

Daredevil: Born Again Footage Screened; Bernthal on Punisher Return

Agatha All Along Official Trailer: Harkness Takes Hold This September

The Mandalorian and Grogu Footage Shown at D23; New Logo Revealed

Skeleton Crew Trailer: Lucasfilm Previews "Star Wars" Series at D23

Win or Lose: Pixar Previews Original Animated Series; Debuts December

The 2024 D23 Disney Entertainment Showcase Liveblog

Blade Runner 2099: Hunter Schafer on Changing Her Mind About Role

The Rookie Season 7: Tru Valentino on Series Departure, Teases Return

Joe Rogan Nearly Canceled by Trump, MAGA Over RFK Jr. Compliment

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy Official Trailer, Posters Released

Only Murders in the Building: Hulu Series Gets D23 Spotlight (IMAGES)

Twisted Metal Stars Mackie, Beatriz Check In From Season 2 Filming

Doctor Who: Disney's D23 Offers Fashionable TARDIS Display (IMAGES)

Skeleton Crew: "Star Wars" Series on Display During D23 (IMAGES)

The Boys: A-Train Out; The Deep Goes Multiverse: VCU Timeline Update

Doctor Who: Bad Wolf Co-Founder on BBC/Disney Deal; Season 2 Update

Bones Star David Boreanaz Believes Series Return Would Be "Great" Idea

Netflix Issues Official Statement on Heartstopper, Arcane Data Breach

Euphoria: Eric Dane Offers S03 Update: "I'm Sure I'll Enjoy The Ride"

