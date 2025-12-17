The Rookie, The Beauty, Mick Foley: Trump/WWE: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, December 17th, 2025:

Buck Rogers in the 25th Century Star Gil Gerard Passes Away, Age 82

Trump Speech Impacting Survivor, The Floor Finales, Jingle Ball & More

Primal Season 3 Early Preview: For Spear, Death Isn't The End

Warner Bros. Discovery Board Expected to Reject Paramount's New Bid

Will Trent Isn't Doing So Great in This Official Season 4 Trailer

The Rookie Season 8: ABC Releases S08E01: "Czech Mate" Preview Images

NCIS: Sydney: Here's Your Updated S03E09: "South of Nowhere" Preview

NCIS S23E09: "Heaven and Nature": Here's Our Midseason Finale Preview

The Beauty: FX, Ryan Murphy Series Adapt Releases Character Key Art

WWE Raw Review: Was Your Masked Man Theory Correct?

The Rookie Season 8 Trailer, S08E01: "Czech Mate" Overview Released

Gunnar Teams With Amazon Studios For New Fallout-Themed Glasses

The Pitt: The Work Never Stops in Season 2 Official Trailer, Images

Mick Foley Parts Ways with WWE Over Trump; Rob Reiner Post Final Straw

BBC Responds to Trump Lawsuit: "We Will Be Defending This Case"

SNL Season 51: Live From New York, It's Saturday Night…AI?

Howard Stern Confirms 3-Year Extension Deal with SiriusXM (VIDEO)

Late-Night Hosts Kimmel, Meyers Call Out Trump Over Rob Reiner Post

Rob Reiner: Hollywood Pays Tribute to Iconic Actor, Writer & Director

Tracker/Jensen Ackles, Bridgerton, Percy Jackson: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Ponies Trailer: Peacock Offers Look at Clarke, Richardson Spy Series

Made in Korea Stars Hyun Bin, Jung Woo-sung Talk '70s Crime K-Drama

It: Welcome to Derry: Arian S. Cartaya on Rich, His Co-Stars & More

