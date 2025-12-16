Tracker/Jensen Ackles, Bridgerton, Percy Jackson: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, December 16th, 2025:

MarriageToxin: Hit Manga About Marriage-Seeking Assassin Gets Anime

2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl: Georgia Tech, BYU Coaches Get the Season Started!

Trump Suing BBC for $10 Billion: Claims "Extensive Reputational Harm"

Smosh Reveals New One-Night Comedy Show: Smosh Hospital

CIA: CBS Releases Official Teaser for Tom Ellis, Nick Gehlfuss-Starrer

It: Welcome to Derry EP Offers More Insights Into Seasons 2 & 3 Plans

WWE Raw Preview: The Chadster's Guide To the Post-Cena Era Show

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Sets Sail in New Season 2 Trailer

SNL Cut For Time: If We Were "Mochi," We Would've Left Them Behind

General Hospital: Genie Francis Honors Anthony Geary in Touching Post

Assassin's Creed: Zachary Hart Joins Netflix, Ubisoft Series Adapt

Anthony Geary, General Hospital's Luke Spencer, Passes Away, Age 78

Bridgerton Season 4: New Teaser Brings Benedict & Sophie Together

Tracker Showrunner "Ready to Text" Jensen Ackles "After The Holidays"

Fallout Season 2 Arriving Early: Now Set to Debut on December 16th

Netflix CEOs: WBD Deal Would Be "Win for the Entertainment Industry"

FBI S08E09: Lone Wolf/S08E10: Wolf Pack: Our Midseason Finale Preview

Watson S02E10: "Never Been CRISPR'd": Our Midseason Finale Preview

Stranger Things 5 Vol. 2 Trailer: Big Action, Big Emotions, Big Scares

3 Body Problem Season 2: Jovan Adepo Offers Update on Netflix Series

Star Wars: Starfighter – Matt Smith Has Wrapped Filming

Doctor Who: The War Between Blockbuster Clichés and Low Budgets

It: Welcome to Derry, The Boys/SPN, Lestat & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Guillermo del Toro On The Canceled Justice League Dark Film

