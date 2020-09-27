The Sandman Begins Shooting in 3 Weeks; Neil Gaiman Teases Exteriors

It's been a little more than a month since we last checked in on Neil Gaiman and how things were progressing on Netflix's live-action The Sandman series- and wow, what a difference a month makes. Stemming from Gaiman, Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman, Grey's Anatomy), David Goyer (Hellraiser, Constantine), and Warner Bros. Television Group, the series was just one of the dozens impacted by the COVID global pandemic but now it looks the production is ready to get underway. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Gaiman revealed that shooting begins in three weeks ("lockdowns permitting") while also posting a teaser of what "Exteriors" they were looking at: The Space Between Universes and Fawney Rig (the manor in the Sussex town of Wych Cross where Morpheus aka Dream was kept prisoner by two generations of Burgess).

During the DC FanDome panel "The Sandman Universe: Enter the Dreaming" last month, Gaiman said the extra time that resulted from the COVID shutdown allowed the writers to "perfect" the scripts. Also, Gaiman revealed he had been receiving production designs for approval that were impressing him and that the adjusted Sandman timeline for the series will have the action taking place modern times, which will result in adjustments for modern technology and current trends, and different takes on characters and situations from the comics.

Heinberg will write and serve as showrunner on the series, with Gaiman set to executive produce alongside Goyer, with both having been attached to the original New Line feature film effort. Gaiman's multi-genre tale centers on Morpheus, the Lord of Dreams, and the Endless, the powerful group of siblings: Destiny, Death, Destruction, Despair, Desire, and Delirium. Warner Bros. shopped the television project to a number of networks and streaming services – including "family member" HBO, who reportedly passed on the series based on the expected price tag attached. Netflix made the winning bid with a direct-to-series order, seeing the series as a potential "tent pole" for the streamer as Game of Thrones was for HBO.