Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Prime Video's Batman: Caped Crusader, MTV News, Apple TV+'s The Dispatcher, Disney+'s The Acolyte, Skydance/Paramount Global, Netflix's Star Trek: Prodigy, Cowboy Bebop/Crunchyroll/Logic, AMC's The Walking Dead, President Joe Biden/ABC News, Adult Swim's My Adventures with Superman, Netflix's Sirens, Prime Video's Young Sherlock, Netflix's Terminator Zero, Prime Video's Reacher, Prime Video's Blade Runner 2099, Venus Prime/Jonathan Frakes, Netflix's The Sandman, Netflix's One Piece, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Batman: Caped Crusader, MTV News, The Acolyte, Star Trek: Prodigy, The Walking Dead, My Adventures with Superman, Terminator Zero, Reacher, Blade Runner 2099, The Sandman, One Piece, and More!

Batman: Caped Crusader "More Like 'Week Two'": Bruce Timm Talks Series

MTV News Finds New Life: Internet Archive Housing 450,000+ Articles

The Dispatcher: Patrick Brammell Tapped for Apple TV+ Series Thriller

The Acolyte: Carden Notices Change in The Good Place Co-Star Jacinto

Skydance, National Amusements Reach Tentative Paramount Global Deal

Star Trek: Prodigy: Kate Mulgrew Was No Fan of Janeway/Enterprise Idea

Cowboy Bebop: Crunchyroll, Logic Team Up for Streetwear Collection

The Walking Dead "Over-Egged the Omelette" with Glenn's Death: Lincoln

President Biden, ABC News' George Stephanopoulos Set for TV Interview

My Adventures with Superman S02E08 Preview: Brainiac Needs a Fresh Bod

Sirens: Moore, Fahy, Alcock Set for Netflix Comedy From Maids Creator

Young Sherlock: "3 Body Problem" Star Zine Tseng Joins Amazon Series

Terminator Zero Key Art Poster, Olyphant's "Creepy Fish Man" & More

Reacher: Alan Ritchson Readying for New Role Good S03 Filming Sign?

Blade Runner 2099: Prime Video's Michelle Yeoh-Starrer Adds 8 to Cast

Venus Prime: Jonathan Frakes to Direct/EP Arthur C. Clarke Adaptation

The Sandman Season 2: "Season of Mists," "Brief Lives" Roles Cast

One Piece Team Reveals Season 2 Episode 1 Title, Writers

Derry Girls Creator Has New Comedy-Thriller Heading to Netflix

The Acolyte Star Charlie Barnett on Episode 5 Fallout, Big Reveal

One Piece, Cobra Kai, The Boys, Kite Man & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Blu-Ray Blues in The Daily LITG, 2nd of July 2024

