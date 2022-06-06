The Sandman Teaser, Key Art Released; Mark Hamill as Mervyn & More

Netflix promised fans would learn a ton more about its upcoming The Sandman series adaptation from creator, EP & co-writer Neil Gaiman (Good Omens); EP, co-writer & showrunner Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman); and EP & co-writer David S. Goyer (Foundation) today to help kick off Geeked Week. So did they keep their promise? Most definitely, beginning with the series having an official premiere date: August 5, 2022. In addition, it was revealed during the Felicia Day-moderated panel who is voicing Mervyn Pumpkinhead (Mark Hamill). And the hits kept rolling, with new character key art for Jenna Coleman's occult detective Johanna Constantine (clearly in modern-day mode) & Boyd Holbrook's The Corinthian, an escaped nightmare who wishes to taste all that the world has to offer. Take a look:

And the hits just kept on rolling because we have two new teaser posters for you to add to your collection… but really? As much fun as key art is to collect, isn't always nice to have a new teaser to obsess over 187 times? Well, you're in luck because that's what we have waiting for you below. Here's a look at not only the newest preview but also a look back at the previously released preview and a behind-the-scenes featurette. And to thank you for your time, we also have those key art posters we mentioned earlier:

A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama, and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he's made during his vast existence.

"For the last thirty-three years, the Sandman characters have breathed and walked around and talked in my head. I'm unbelievably happy that now, finally, they get to step out of my head and into reality. I can't wait until the people out there get to see what we've been seeing as Dream and the rest of them take flesh, and the flesh belongs to some of the finest actors out there," said Gaiman in a statement coinciding with the initial casting news. "This is astonishing, and I'm so grateful to the actors and to all of The Sandman collaborators — Netflix, Warner Bros., DC, to Allan Heinberg and David Goyer, and the legions of crafters and geniuses on the show — for making the wildest of all my dreams into reality."

Stemming from Warner Bros. TV, Netflix's The Sandman stars Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, and Patton Oswalt.