The Undertaker Will Be Inducted Into The WWE Hall Of Fame This Year

It's WrestleMania season and that means it's also time to find out who will be heading to immortality in the WWE Hall of Fame. We're learning this morning that this year's class will be headlined by a no-brainer entry, as one of the all-time greats and arguably WWE's greatest character of all time, The Undertaker will be headlining the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame class.

In a New York Post exclusive, we've just learned that The Undertaker (real name Mark Callaway) will be the headliner for the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame class. Taker has been unofficially retired from the ring since his Boneyard Match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 in 2020, a cinematic battle that surprised everyone by being an absolute blast that both served as a fun way to make do with the crowdless COVID era and a fitting way to send the Deadman off.

After performing as The Punisher, The Master of Pain, and Mean Mark Callous in the USWA and WCW, Mark Callaway debuted as The Undertaker for Vince McMahon and the then WWF at the 1990 Survivor Series. Originally envisioned as a Wild West mortician, The Undertaker immediately stood out in the kid-friendly superhero era as a truly frightening and dark character, who was filled with gravitas by Callway's 6'10" frame and his dedicated performance.

While he debuted with Brother Love as his manager and mouthpiece, The Undertaker was soon passed off to someone far more fitting, the late great Paul Bearer, who fit his gothic oddity presentation like a glove, and the duo became one of the most iconic manger/wrestler pairs of all time.

The Undertaker's career and story as a character were given new layers and genuinely intriguing depth in 1997 when Paul Bearer turned on him to reveal Taker had long ago murdered his family, but his younger brother (whom Bearer would be revealed to be the true father of), Kane, had survived and was deadset on destroying his brother.

The Brothers of Destruction would both battle and team with each other throughout the remainder of their careers.

The Undertaker's greatest legacy will of course be his WrestleMania streak, where he went 21 events without being beaten. The streak controversially ended in 2014 at WrestleMania 30 in a loss to Brock Lesnar in a moment that still remains as one of the most shocking in WWE history.

No one in WWE history performed on top for as long as The Undertaker over the course of his legendary 33-year career, so there is no question that this is a well-deserved moment for him, made even more special that he will be able to share it with his family and friends close to home, as this year's ceremony and WrestleMania are in Texas.

The Undertaker will make his first comments about his WWE Hall of Fame induction live on NBC's TODAY Show tomorrow morning and you can watch his induction at this year's WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Friday, April 1 streaming on Peacock.