The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S03E01 Sneak Peek, Images Released

Here's a sneak peek and the official image gallery for the Season 3 return of AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, S03E01: "Costa da Morte."

With only days to go until AMC's Norman Reedus (Daryl) and Melissa McBride (Carol)-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon returns for a third season, we're getting a better look at how things are kicking off. Along with a clip from Season 3 Episode 1: "Costa da Morte," we also have the official image gallery for the opening chapter – here's a look!

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Ep. 1: "Costa da Morte" Preview

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Episode 1: "Costa da Morte" – Written by Jason Richman and David Zabel, here's a sneak peek at Daryl and Carol having a very unexpected first encounter with Stephen Merchant's Julian, followed by the official image gallery for the episode, the season overview, and much more:

The upcoming third season tracks Carol and Daryl as they continue their journey toward home and the ones they love. As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse.

Eduardo Noriega (The Devil's Backbone, Vantage Point), Óscar Jaenada (Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Hernán), and Alexandra Masangkay (The Platform, Valley of Shadows) will be joining the cast as series regulars for the third season. In addition, Candela Saitta (Máxima, Último primer día), Hugo Arbués (Through My Window, Past Lies), and Stephen Merchant (The Office, The Outlaws) have joined the cast.

