The Walking Dead: Dead City Offers Fresh Look at Negan/Maggie Spinoff

Though the flagship series may have ended its run after 11 seasons, we know that the universe of AMC's The Walking Dead will be as active as ever. Because the future includes a new season of Fear the Walking Dead, a second season (fingers crossed) of the anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead, and spinoffs focusing on Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) & Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Daryl (Norman Reedus), and Rick (Andrew Lincoln) & Michonne (Danai Gurira). And it's the Negan & Maggie-focused The Walking Dead: Dead City that we're focusing on today, beginning with some screencaps from the teaser that aired during the finale offering some interesting looks at what's to come.

With Gaius Charles (The Wonder Years, Friday Night Lights), Mahina Napoleon (NCIS: Hawaii), Željko Ivanek (Damages), and Jonathan Higginbotham (The Blacklist) also set to star, here's a look at one of our first looks at AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City. Following that, Morgan shares some thoughts on the Negan that viewers can expect to see when the series premieres (tentatively) in April 2023:

"I think that this spinoff is going to take place a couple of years after the Walking Dead finale, and here's the problem with those couple of years – – we don't see what happens to these characters. Negan has an opportunity to fall into his old ways in these missing years. He is very much a creature of habit, and he knows how to survive," Morgan revealed to Deadline Hollywood during an interview earlier this week. "When he was with our group, there was another way to survive, and he tried to adapt to those ways. I'm worried [about] whatever happens in these two years away from our group, what he will become, and who he will become. And so, when Maggie and he are together again, the chance that Negan isn't who we see as when we leave him here on the show." And that's because Negan has a very scary ability to adapt to his surroundings, no matter what that might take. "I think is a pretty good chance that he's not going to be that guy anymore because he adapts to his surroundings and things are f*cking rough. He's going to go back to some old habits," Morgan added.