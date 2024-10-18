Posted in: AMC, Conventions, Events, NYCC, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: dead city, NYCC, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Spring 2025; New Teaser Released

Returning Spring 2025, here's a new teaser for AMC's Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2.

New York Comic Con 2024 (NYCC 2024) did not disappoint TWD fans looking to learn more about what's in store with Lauren Cohan (Maggie) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan)-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City. With the spinoff series returning in 2025, Cohan, Morgan, Scott M. Gimple, the Chief Content Officer of the Walking Dead Universe, Showrunner/Executive Producer Eli Jorné, cast members Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek, and Dascha Polanco, and more took the main stage – and what did they have to offer? In terms of the second season, Gimple teases that the series is going big, with a larger cast and a chance to show off other parts of New York City – and now, we're getting a look at what he meant. Set to return in Spring 2025, a new teaser for the spinoff series offers a look at every familiar Negan and the lights of NYC… shining bright?

Now, here's a look back at a previously released behind-the-scenes look at the second season:

AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland – on a mission to save Hershel (Kim). The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In addition to Cohan and Morgan, the series stars Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek (aka The Croat), Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, and Logan Kim, with FX's Sons of Anarchy star Kim Coates joining the cast.

In addition, the second season stars Keir Gilchrist (Atypical, It Follows) in the role of Benjamin Pierce; Dascha Polanco (Orange Is the New Black, Poker Face) in the role of Major Lucia Narvaez; Jake Weary (Oh, Canada, How to Blow Up a Pipeline) in the role of Christos; Pooya Mohseni (Law & Order: SVU, See You Then) in the role of Roksana. Cohan, Morgan, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Eli Jorné, and Brian Bockrath serve as executive producers.

