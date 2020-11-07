The Walking Dead: Looks Like Tom Payne's Glad TWD Killed Jesus

To say that it's a busy time in The Walking Dead universe would be a kind, conservative estimate. Showrunner/EP Angela Kang, Norman Reedus, Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and the rest of the cast and crew are back at work filming the six "extra" episodes bridging the 10th and 11th seasons that are expected to drop in early 2021. From there, the main series heads into an extended, 24-episode 11th and final season. On the spinoff side, Fear the Walking Dead continues burning through its sixth season as viewers and critics alike applaud the show's efforts so far, and limited series The Walking Dead: World Beyond begins to connect the CRM dots. From there, the end of TWD will also bring viewers a Carol (Melissa McBride)-Daryl (Reedus) spinoff spearheaded by Kang as well as Tales of the Walking Dead, with Scott M. Gimple offering an anthology series to tell different types of tales in various ways involving both new and familiar faces.

With Gimple previously revealing that Tales will tell stories from the past involving characters who are no longer on the show, it was no surprise that Prodigal Son star Tom Payne would be at the top of the list. His run as Jesus was a popular one, with his death serving as the tragically formal start to "The Whisperer War"- and also serving to p*ss off a lot of fans. While viewers will have to wait and see if the future holds more backstory on Jesus, in a tweet on Saturday they learned how he feels about his character's demise overall. When tagged in a tweet by a person who said they were glad Jesus was killed off on TWD, Payne retweeted the initial tweet with the caption, "So was I!" alongside a hysterically laughing emoji. Now, we're reading it as he's glad Jesus was taken out of the game because it freed him up to lead a successful hour-long drama series on FOX. That said? Not exactly the best way to pitch a comeback:

Now here's a look back at a preview and mini-trailer for the next episode of Fear the Walking Dead, "Honey":

Fear the Walking Dead season 6, episode 5 "Honey": Dwight and Sherry want to take down Ginny, but Morgan stands in their way. Written by Ashley Cardiff.

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star.

As you're about to see in this sneak preview and mini-promo for this Sunday's The Walking Dead: World Beyond, the stranger makes an offer that Iris (Aliyah Royale) doesn't think they can refuse. On the other hand, Felix (Nico Tortorella) has some serious reservations…

The Walking Dead: World Beyond season 1, episode 6 "Shadow Puppets": A newcomer arrives, offering a deal that creates divisions within the group.

"The Walking Dead: World Beyond" delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves, and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

Created by Scott M. Gimple and Matt Negrete, The Walking Dead: World Beyond stars Alexa Mansour as Hope, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Hal Cumpston as Silas, Aliyah Royale as Iris, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Nico Tortorella as Felix, and Julia Ormond as Elizabeth. Recurring this season is Joe Holt as Leo, Natalie Gold as Lyla, Al Calderon as Barca, Scott Adsit as Tony, and Ted Sutherland as Percy.