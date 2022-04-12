The Walking Dead S11 P03 Teaser: Daryl Brings Rick Into Conversation

Well, that was one helluva' second midseason finale of AMC's The Walking Dead Season 11. We're not going to hit any spoilers here since the episode is still so fresh but you can check out our review here), but let's just say that our heroes are going to get one last chance to show off why they've lasted for eleven seasons as the final war for the future begins this fall. And to get you clued on what to expect, we have a look at the official teaser, one that finds Mercer (Michael James Shaw) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) comparing notes, Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Lauren Cohan) hiding from Commonwealth soldiers, Rosita (Christian Serratos) and Aaron (Ross Marquand) not looking so well, Carol (Melissa McBride) being the kind of shady we need right now, and Daryl bringing "Rick Grimes" back into the conversation.

Now here's your first look at what's to come as AMC's The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3 premieres this fall:

It's a fight to the finish.

The Final Part of #TWD's Epic 3-Part Final season returns this fall. pic.twitter.com/CNKWQnkEL3 — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) April 12, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Now here's a look at the newest teaser for the return of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead for Season 7B, premiering on April 17th (and earlier on AMC+), followed by the official overview for Season 7 Part 2 as well as overviews for S07E09 "Follow Me" and S07E10 "Mourning Cloak":

In the second half of Season 7, months have passed after the nuclear blast and the only one thriving is Victor Strand (Colman Domingo). Having built a fiefdom, he callously selects who will have a chance at life. The other members of the group have suffered immensely, but out of that, has come a fierce determination to live, even if it means taking Strand's Tower by force and continuing the search for PADRE, a mythical place no one is sure really exists. Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey,) now the reluctant leader to Teddy's former followers, is plagued by a mysterious illness and the repercussions of her past actions. Morgan (Lennie James,) trying to maintain hope that he will be reunited with his family, knows Alicia is key to their survival. With Alicia declaring war, Strand's paranoia and personal vendettas grow, and with that, new threats emerge from all sides.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 9 "Follow Me": Alicia takes refuge in the home of a mysterious stranger. With her fevers growing worse and Arno pursuing her at every turn, Alicia is forced to confront the failings of her past and how she will face her future. Directed by Heather Cappiello and written by Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 10 "Mourning Cloak": When Charlie shows up at the tower unexpectedly, Howard recruits a young Ranger in training to determine the reason for her visit. As they journey beyond the tower together, Charlie's true motives are revealed. Directed by Lennie James and written by Nazrin Choudhury & Calaya Michelle Stallworth.