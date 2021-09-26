The Walking Dead S11E06 On the Inside Scene: Kelly Clues In on Connie

With only hours to go until the Greg Nicotero-directed and Kevin Deiboldt-written "On the Inside," AMC is offering another preview for the next chapter of The Walking Dead Season 11. While Connie (Lauren Ridloff) & Virgil (Kevin Carroll) are set to make their return this week, the only "surprise party" awaiting them involves walkers- and things far, far worse. Thankfully, Kelly (Angel Theory) hasn't given up hope on finding her sister alive. And that's a good thing because, in the following clip, it looks like her hope might just be rewarded.

Here's a look at the newest preview for Sunday night's episode of AMC's The Walking Dead:

In this previously released preview, Daryl (Norman Reedus) has his loyalty to the Reapers tested, and it's during that test that their path crosses with Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in a very deadly way. Now, Daryl finds himself having to make a difficult decision in the following clip:

Now here's a look at the official promo for "On the Inside," followed by the episode overview and a sneak preview for this weekend's episode, as Connie realizes that she and Virgil aren't nearly as alone as they thought they were… or is it Connie's exhaustion playing tricks on her?

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 6 "On the Inside": Escaping from walkers, Connie and Virgil hide in a house occupied by mysterious creatures; Pope tests Daryl's loyalty to the Reapers with a conflicting mission; Kelly leaves Alexandria in search of Connie. Directed by Greg Nicotero and written by Kevin Deiboldt.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Connie Trapped in a Haunted House: Sneak Peek Ep. 1106 | The Walking Dead (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0DXToXGEvfg)

Here's a look at the epic first trailer for the return of The Walking Dead that was released during Comic-Con@Home (make sure to stay through to the very end)- and if you think the Reapers look like a different and very dangerous group? That's because they are…

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead Season 11 Official Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4oTBd0C8NfI)

AMC also released four mini-teasers for the long-running series' final run, with "Survivor", "Outnumbered", "Guarded", and "Threatened" offering a greater sense of just how different our heroes' world is about to become:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Survivor Teaser (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GnK3L9swSdg)

Previously on "The Walking Dead," our survivors confronted past demons and combated new threats, with friendships and relationships suffering from the mounting collateral damage that is the apocalypse. Alexandria is severely compromised, left a former shell of the home it once was from the carnage and devastation left behind by the Whisperers.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Outnumbered Teaser (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jADxJMsgOCE)

Now all who live in Alexandria struggle to refortify it and feed its increasing number of residents, which include the survivors from the fall of the Kingdom and the burning of Hilltop; along with Maggie and her new group, the Wardens. Alexandria has more people than it can manage to feed and protect. Their situation is dire as tensions heat up over past events and self-preservation rises to the surface within the ravaged walls.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Guarded Teaser (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rbi6Vu5TA9M)

They must secure more food while they attempt to restore Alexandria before it collapses like countless other communities they have come across throughout the years. But where and how? More haggard and hungrier than ever before, they must dig deeper to find the effort and strength to safeguard the lives of their children, even if it means losing their own. Meanwhile, unbeknownst to those at Alexandria, Eugene, Ezekiel, Yumiko, and Princess are still being held captive by mysterious soldiers who are members of a larger and unforthcoming group.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Threatened Teaser (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2J5JjD7Zlh4)