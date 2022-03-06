The Walking Dead S11E11 Preview: Connie's Questions & Mercer's Warning

Heading into tonight's episode of AMC's The Walking Dead Season 11 (you can check out our review of "New Haunts" here), Eugene (Josh McDermitt) begins his journey down the rabbit hole to find the now-missing Stephanie with help from Princess (Paola Lázaro). Meanwhile, Carol (Melissa McBride) continues showing Lance (Josh Hamilton) just how much of an asset she can be as Lance looks to convert her to the Commonwealth cause. But in the following preview, Connie's (Lauren Ridloff) investigation into the truth behind the Commonwealth continues as she and Kelly (Angel Theory) have some questions for Mercer (Michael James Shaw). But it looks like Mercer's more in a mood to issue warnings than give answers…

Now here's a look at a sneak preview for "Rogue Element," followed by a look at AMC's episode overview and original promo:

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 11 "Rogue Element": Eugene looks for Stephanie after she mysteriously goes missing; Connie investigates a story on Trooper Davis; Carol helps Hornsby with a labor dispute at a drug farm. Directed by Michael Cudlitz and written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick.

And here's a look back at the preview images that were released earlier this week for "Rogue Element"…

Now here's a look back at the official trailer and overview for Season 11 Part 2:

The Walking Dead returns with many of our heroes fighting imminent hellfire under Reaper attack; while others battle Mother Nature's torrential wrath in Alexandria. For all, their world is literally crashing down around them. Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems. For some, hope will be renewed. Others will be pushed past the point of no return. One truth holds tight: Lives hang in the balance with each decision drastically changing their future, their chances of survival, and the state of each community.