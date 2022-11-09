The Walking Dead Season 11 Ep. 23 "Family" Opening Has Us Worried

One of the things that the geniuses behind AMC's The Walking Dead have done with this final run of episodes is an intro for each one with a thematic look back at how what's happening now thematically connects with the long-running series' previous seasons. And having Judith (Cailey Fleming) narrate the scenes only serves to further drive home the emotional threads that are in play. For S11E23 "Family," we see a montage of our heroes & their respective weapons and how each of them had to take them up to fight for something better. And yet, for some reason, the scene where Judith takes Michonne's sword & Rick's gun left us more with a feeling of dread and concern than a "punch to the feels." And then, the giving away of the hat to RJ (Antony Azor) and that reference to that day be the one that changes everything? Hmmm… yeah… not good.

With the series' penultimate episode hitting AMC this Sunday night (and the series finale hitting both AMC & AMC+ at the same time a week later), here's a look at the opening flashback scene for AMC's The Walking Dead S11 E23 "Family":

Here's a Look at AMC's The Walking Dead S11E23 "Family"

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 23 "Family": Directed by Sharat Raju and written by Magali Lozano, Erik Mountain & Kevin Deiboldt, the long-running series' penultimate episode finds our heroes now having taken back their home, Alexandria. But the battle is far from over, as sides are being taken within the walls of the Commonwealth while Pamela's (Laila Robins) troops are on high alert with a "shoot-to-kill on sight" order if they come across any of our folks. But even as revolution rages throughout the Commonwealth, there's a much deadlier problem on the way. That's right, a swarm of walkers that aren't like the ones they're used to fighting. Some are faster, can open doors, and even climb. And as we saw in the previous episode, some maintain the instinct to know to pick up a knife (check out our review here).