Fans of The Walking Dead might want to sit down for this one because it might be the most shocking and controversial reveal about the series in its ten-season run. We were deprived of a Eugene (Josh McDermitt) sex scene. In season eight episode "Time for After," Eugene and then-Savior Laura (Lindsley Register) were hiding in the Sanctuary as Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Tara (Alanna Masterson) were launching an attack on the compound- and it's from there that their not-quite-romantic entanglement would've taken place (and we learned Eugene's just like Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan when it comes to the "socks" thing). Now thanks to the Talk Dead to Me podcast, Register is "nearly-kissing-and-telling" more details on what could've been.

"I get this very cryptic, vague email from my agent like, 'What are your limits with sexual content?' I was like, 'For?' She says, 'The Walking Dead,'" revealed Register. "'What are we doing?! [Laughs] What is Laura doing?'" But from the moment she was contacted about the scene, it was emphasized that there wasn't going to be anything "romantic" about it or plans to move the two as a couple. "They were like, 'There's definitely nothing going on between you two.' They were reiterating this to me, 'There's no amount of care in this. It's just sex,'" explained Register. "So we go and we film it, it was really funny. If I remember right, I kiss him and he's like, 'You taste like stone fruit and applesauce.' [Laughs] I'm getting dressed and he's got the sheet pulled up around him, it's so cute." As for why it never made it to air, Register believes that the scene would've been too much of a "distraction" from the main storylines in play. "It would have been too much of a subplot distraction from what was going on. So maybe from a story perspective, it just didn't work."

So here's how things are looking for the remainder of 2020: The Walking Dead: World Beyond premieres the same night as the tenth season "finale" of The Walking Dead makes it to our screens (Sunday, October 4, at 9 pm ET, followed by TWD: WB at 10 pm ET). Then the following week, Fear the Walking Dead starts up its sixth season (Sunday, October 11, at 9 pm ET, preceding TWD: WB)- and will resume production on the season in late August. And while there won't be Season 11 this year, production is expected to resume in October (with the tenth season getting 6 additional episodes, expected to air in early 2021).

The Walking Dead season 10, episode 16 "A Certain Doom": Beta engages the final battle of the Whisperer War. Directed by Greg Nicotero, with a story by Jim Barnes, Eli Jorné, and Corey Reed, and teleplay by Reed.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.