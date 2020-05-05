The Walking Dead: World Beyond On Track for 2020 Premiere

As fans of the Walking Dead universe anxiously await updates on what's happening with the main series and it's two respective spinoffs, AMC Networks COO Ed Carroll and CEO Josh Sapan offered up some hopeful news during Tuesday's earnings call with Wall Street. Carroll confirmed that The Walking Dead: World Beyond is in the process of completing post-production and is still "set to go" for a fourth-quarter 2020 premiere. "We have made some adjustments, moved the Killing Eve premiere up a couple of weeks and, you're probably aware, moved Walking Dead: World Beyond back into the fourth quarter. We're finishing post on that, that will be set to go," Carroll revealed during the conference call.

Carroll also confirmed that episodes of Fear the Walking Dead will also air during that time, with the tenth season finale of The Walking Dead also expected to air. While Georgia is looking to reopen businesses within the state and roll back coronavirus-related restrictions, Carroll says that the company and productions will be taking a "day-to-day" approach: "Writers rooms are open and we will monitor week-to-week, if not day-to-day production schedules. We don't have any information now." That said, Sapan confirmed that work on the eleventh season of The Walking Dead and the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul is already underway, with creative teams looking "to virtually create those shows."

"The Walking Dead: World Beyond" delves into new mythologies and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves, and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek. Alexa Mansour (Madame Secretary), Aliyah Royale (Major Crimes), Annet Mahendru (The Americans), Nico Tortorella (Younger), Nicolas Cantu (The Good Place), Hal Cumpston (Bilched), and Julia Ormond (Legends of the Fall) star.