The Witcher S02 BTS: Jaskier's Interrogation, Vesemir, S03 Talk & More

If you're reading this, then we're going to assume that you're a fan of The Witcher who's already streamed the second season of the Netflix series. But even as great as it is to have Henry Cavill aka Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra aka Yennefer of Vengerberg, Freya Allan aka Ciri, and Joey Batey aka Jaskier back on our screens, even the most hardcore fan needs to take a break before a third (or 33rd) binge. But that doesn't mean that you have to leave "The Witcher" universe entirely, not when the streaming service is offering up some excellent looks behind the scenes. And for those of you already impatient for the third season, there might just be a little talk about that, too.

First up, The Witcher showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich answers a number of questions about the second season, including how the series has set things up for the upcoming prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin. And before you ask? Yes, there are some serious attempts to get some serious Season 3 intel from Hissrich:

And here's a look at how the show's writers adapted Rience's interrogation of Jaskier aka Dandelion from Andrzej Sapkowski's Blood of Elves:

In the following two clips, Kim Bodnia discusses bringing Vesemir to life from the page to the screen while Kristofer Hivju takes viewers through the process of becoming the beastly Nivellen:

Finally, Hissrich takes viewers into the creative process that brought the Wild Hunt to life, from the development of their "origin story" to how they impact the upcoming prequel series:

Netflix's The Witcher season 2 welcomes Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Adjoa Andoh (Bridgerton, Silent Witness) as Nenneke, Cassie Clare (Brave New World, The Bisexual) as Philippa Eilhart, Liz Carr (Silent Witness, Devs) as Fenn, Simon Callow (A Room with A View, Four Weddings and a Funeral) as Codringher, Graham McTavish (Outlander, Preacher) as Sigismund Dijkstra, Kevin Doyle (Downton Abbey, Happy Valley) as Ba'lian, Chris Fulton (Bridgerton, Outlaw King) as Rience, and newcomer Mecia Simson as Francesca.

Netflix's The Witcher stars Henry Cavill (Justice League) as Geralt, Anya Chalotra (The ABC Murders) as Yennefer, Freya Allan (The Third Day) as Ciri, Joey Batey (The War of the Worlds) as Jaskier, MyAnna Buring (Kill List) as Tissaia, Tom Canton (Good Karma Hospital) as Filavandrel, Lilly Cooper (Peterloo) as Murta, Basil Eidenbenz (Victoria) as Eskel, Jeremy Crawford (Titans) as Yarpin Zigrin, Eamon Farren (Twin Peaks) as Cahir, Mahesh Jadu (Marco Polo) as Vilgefortz, Terence Maynard (Cursed) as Artorius, Lars Mikkelson (House of Cards) as Stregobor, Mimi Ndiweni (Black Earth Rising) as Fringilla Vigo, Royce Pierreson (Judy) as Istredd, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Hunter Street) as Dara, Anna Shaffer (Harry Potter) as Triss Merigold, and Therica Wilson Read (Young Wallender) as Sabrina.