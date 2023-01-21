Timothée Chalamet Wants a Big Bite Out of Apple TV+'s Apple, Too Timothée Chalamet ponders the future of his acting career and if it will involve Apple TV+ in the latest ad campaign for the streamer.

Apple TV+ has Timothée Chalamet pondering his future career and projects in their latest branding campaign featuring the actor who has yet to appear in one of their titles. From Ted Lasso to Causeway, Chalamet is entranced by the opportunities Apple TV holds in this teaser. Basically, Chalamet wants his bite out of the big "Apple" (you're welcome).

Apple TV has had a wave of news arrive on the content they have coming out this year, and adding Chalamet to that wave is promising for what future stories we get out of the streaming platform. Chalamet has two huge titles in post-production currently, Wonka and Dune: Part Two. The projects he has worked on recently have varied from Bones and All to Entergalactic, both released in 2022. The campaign video has the actor exploring his lack of appearance in Apple originals as he imagines what those roles would be like. Apple TV had a previous campaign with Jon Hamm titled "Everyone but Jon Hamm" that arrived a year ago in January 2022. Their current campaign, "Call Me With Timothée Chalamet," will have us continuing to wonder what project he'll take on since Hamm was previously announced for the third season of Apple TV's The Morning Show.

Apple TV+ presented an exciting lineup of new and returning shows that are set to debut globally in the months ahead. From the highly anticipated return of global phenomenon Ted Lasso this spring for season three to the premiere of brand new series from celebrated storytellers including Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, Bill Lawrence, Brett Goldstein, Jason Segel, Jason Katims, Billy Crudup, Scott Z. Burns, Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, David West Read, Jane Goodall and more, Apple TV+ will continue to expand its slate with premium, must-see Apple Original series through spring 2023 and beyond. Tell us in the comments below what you hope to see Chalamet in on Apple TV!