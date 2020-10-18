Titans Cinematographer Shares More Season 3 Looks, A Wizardly Die

Last time we checked in with Titans director of photography and cinematographer Boris Mojsovski (who also directed Season 2, Episode 9 episode "Atonement"), he was sharing images from the HBO Max series' set to announce that production on the third season was officially underway. And what a Season 3 it's already shaping up to be, with the action shifting the action to Gotham and viewers being introduced to Dr. Jonathan Crane aka Scarecrow, Commissioner Barbara Gordon, Curran Walters' take on Red Hood, the return of Conor Leslie's Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl, and more.

Now we're getting additional looks at the production, from the first day through his most recent posts. As he comments on in the first post, you get a sense of what the cast and crew now have to go through with new COVID health and safety protocols in place. Following that, Mojsovski jokingly (???) introduced viewers to the truly "mystical" way his team decides which lens to work with:

EP Greg Walker is interested in looking into the backstory on how Donna would return, and what that means in regards to an afterlife and spiritual connections. "It's true, but there are ways we can kinda skirt some of the normal life and death rules for those of us that are kinda more human bound. We've got some exciting opportunities and stories ahead for Donna Troy and Rachel, and the whole underworld we've made. We'll go into what it's like as a transition stage." As for how Donna could potentially return, Walker offered a response that fans on social media have been hinting about for months. "DC Comics loves the Lazarus Pit," Walker teased. "I have no comment about that." As for the impact her electrocution will have on her life moving forward, Walker says that and aspect of her story that they will "absolutely" explore.

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Robin), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Robin), and Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl). Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce, in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker, and Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.