Titans Season 3: Jay Lycurgo Cast as Tim Drake in HBO Max Series

With the third season of HBO Max's Titans shifting the action to Gotham City, Brenton Thwaites' Dick Grayson now in full Nightwing mode and Curran Walters' Jason Todd reemerging as Red Hood, there seems to be a position open in the "Robin" department. On Thursday, that role may have begun to be filled with Jay Lycurgo (The Batman, I May Destroy You) set to take on the recurring role of Time Drake. A streetwise kid who's managed to grow up on the toughest streets without losing his indelible belief in heroism, Tim's easy-going demeanor is backed up by a near-genius mind, a natural detective with a perception of detail far beyond his years (traits that would result in him become the third Robin in the comics universe). Something to keep an eye on: Lycurgo also has a supporting role in Matt Reeves' upcoming Robert Pattinson-starring The Batman in an undisclosed role.

Along with everything else mentioned previously, executive producer Greg Walker also wants to dig into the backstory on how Donna Troy (Conor Leslie) returns from the land of the dearly departed this season, and what that means in regards to an afterlife and spiritual connections. "It's true, but there are ways we can kinda skirt some of the normal life and death rules for those of us that are kinda more human bound. We've got some exciting opportunities and stories ahead for Donna Troy and Rachel, and the whole underworld we've made. We'll go into what it's like as a transition stage," teased Walker. As for how Donna could potentially return, Walker offered a response that fans on social media have been hinting about for months. "DC Comics loves the Lazarus Pit," Walker teased. "I have no comment about that." As for the impact her electrocution will have on her life moving forward, Walker says that and aspect of her story that they will "absolutely explore.

Walker also wants fans of Starfire to know that they're be learning much more about the favorite this season. With Damaris Lewis's Blackfire being upped to a series regular, Walker says viewers will learn more about their home planet of Tamaran and their time there: "We're planning a big season for Kory this year. The arrival of her sister/nemesis Blackfire launches Kory down a path where she uncovers both secrets about her past and clues to her destiny… all of which will lead to her true calling as Starfire. Plus, we have a few other surprises in store for hardcore Starfire fans this season."

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Nightwing), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Red Hood), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl), Joshua Orpin (Conner aka Superboy), and Savannah Welch (History Channel's Six) as Gotham City Police Commissioner Barbara Gordon. Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce, in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker, and Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.