Tokyo Ghoul: Crunchyroll Rolls Out 10th Anniversary Events & Goodies

Crunchyroll celebrates the 10th anniversary of Tokyo Ghoul with new merch and event partnerships with Planet Hollywood, Dim Mak, and more.

Article Summary Crunchyroll marks Tokyo Ghoul's 10th anniversary with major events and limited-edition merchandise.

Town Hall hosts a special live orchestral concert featuring iconic Tokyo Ghoul music in New York City.

Exclusive collabs with Planet Hollywood, Dolls Kill, Village Hidden in Iron, and Shibori Threads launch this October.

Shop new Tokyo Ghoul streetwear, collectibles, and themed goods from DIM MAK, FYE, and more retail partners.

In celebration of the upcoming spooky season and the 10th anniversary of the iconic horror series Tokyo Ghoul, Crunchyroll is announcing partnerships with several brands to bring more Tokyo Ghoul spirit to even more fans. Partnerships across both experiential and merchandising include Town Hall, Planet Hollywood, Dolls Kill, Dim Mak, and more.

Tokyo Ghoul Partnership List

Town Hall

In honor of Tokyo Ghoul's tenth anniversary, Crunchyroll has once again partnered with the Town Hall and the Sinfonietta to present a one-night-only celebration of the beloved series' powerful music.

Join The Sinfonietta, an all-women and majority women-of-color orchestra, and returning vocalist Sean Holland in a full concert of the most beloved tracks from Tokyo Ghoul, with new orchestral arrangements and selected clips from the series.

The Tokyo Ghoul x Town Hall performance will take place on Tuesday, October 7th at 8 PM, at The Town Hall in New York City: 123 W 43rd Street, New York, NY 10036.

Tickets are available for purchase here.

PLANET HOLLYWOOD

Themed restaurant and resort brand Planet Hollywood is bringing the Tokyo Ghoul festivities to its brand-new New York City location. Attendees will be able to indulge in food and drinks, all themed to the iconic show. Also available to fans are authentic memorabilia, LED screens running Tokyo Ghoul content, and a plethora of photo opportunities. Custom and new apparel will also be available for purchase in limited quantities.

The Tokyo Ghoul x Planet Hollywood activation will officially launch on Sunday, October 5th.

VILLAGE HIDDEN IN IRON

The Tokyo Ghoul x Village Hidden in Iron collection is a new assortment of merch and apparel for all Tokyo Ghoul fans. It will debut at Planet Hollywood NYC and be released online in early October.

Village Hidden in Iron is partnering with Planet Hollywood NYC to debut the highly anticipated Tokyo Ghoul x VHI collection with an immersive pop-up retail experience. Open October 5–27 during restaurant hours, the activation transforms Planet Hollywood into a must-visit destination for anime fans and streetwear enthusiasts alike. Guests will step into a curated world of exclusive photo opportunities, interactive displays, and the chance to shop the full collection in person before it sells out online. To mark the collaboration, fans can also secure a limited-edition Planet Hollywood x Village Hidden in Iron commemorative T-shirt, available only at this pop-up.

This collaboration celebrates Tokyo Ghoul's legacy while reimagining its spirit through VHI's signature lens of modern streetwear and performance-driven design.

Village Hidden in Iron (VHI) is an anime-driven athleisure and streetwear brand reshaping how fans engage with the worlds they love. They've built a reputation for pushing creative boundaries and introducing anime to new cultural spaces—including the rapidly growing activewear market.

DOLLS KILL

Launching later this month, Dolls Kill's partnership with Tokyo Ghoul will bring fans a 10-piece collection of dark fantasy-inspired apparel, shoes, and accessories. The apparel ranges from oversized tees and hoodies to more cosplay-inspired pieces and even a Touka Kirishima rabbit scarf.

FYE ANIME HALLOWEEN

To all ghouls and ghosts galore—October is the month for all things spooky! Fans of horror and all things Halloween are in for a treat (and perhaps a trick) all month long at leading specialty retailer FYE, with product and in-store signage focused on Tokyo Ghoul, Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc, Hell's Paradise, and Junji Ito.

FYE is a leading specialty retailer of entertainment and pop culture merchandise stores in the United States and online at FYE.com.

SHIBORI THREADS

Shibori Threads and Crunchyroll are partnering once more to bring a second Tokyo Ghoul collection to fans, after the first limited release sold out earlier this year. In this upcoming exclusive capsule collection, fans can expect a fusion of Shibori's signature dye techniques with the series' distinctive visual identity, resulting in a range of pieces celebrating the dark, atmospheric world of Tokyo Ghoul. The limited release highlights Shibori's ongoing commitment to merging contemporary streetwear with globally recognized cultural touchstones.

DIM MAK

Originally launched last summer, the Tokyo Ghoul x DIM MAK partnership is a 15-piece collection of apparel and merchandise. With six graphic tees, one long sleeve, four hoodies, one jacket, a skate deck, and two pins, fans are encouraged to celebrate the show's tenth anniversary in style.

Founded in 1996, DIM MAK is an influential independent record label, music and fashion lifestyle brand founded by 2x-GRAMMY-Nominated artist, DJ, and producer Steve Aoki.

The collection is available to shop here.

