Tony Khan on Adapting to Crowd Reaction to Sammy Guevara

Pro wrestling is all about manipulating fans into caring about fictional feuds and fights with predetermined outcomes, but sometimes the fans refuse to go along with a promoter's plans. How a company or wrestler reacts to that can vary. One company might pump in fake crowd noise to cover up the unwanted reaction while insisting on going forward with plans no matter what. Another wrestler might leave the company he co-founded to return to one he spent several years talking trash about just because he refuses to make a heel turn. Still, others might adapt to the fan reaction and change plans to capitalize. In an interview with TSN, AEW owner Tony Khan discussed changing his booking plans to adapt to fans turning on Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti, which made us think: wouldn't this make a great clickbait wrestling news article? So like any good wrestling news site, we took the quote and recycled it and, well, here we are.

"It's different and it puts me in a unique circumstance, and we'll soon see how it turns out. It led to a second championship win for Scorpio Sky and another reign for Sammy Guevara," said Tony Khan in the interview TSN foolishly published as one single article instead of twelve. It was kind of unprecedented for it all to happen so quickly, but on the other hand, a lot of things changed, and circumstances changed. It all happened in real time, and it made for exciting matches and exciting TV. Scorpio Sky's second championship win was better than the first and it made it all worthwhile and now Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti are in a very interesting place in pro wrestling. They just returned to America from a trip, and I personally really like them as a couple and individually. I think it's great that they've made this connection, this family connection and that he's so close with her and her family. I'm happy for them, but a lot of fans are not. That's okay, too, and I think they're okay with that. They're going to embrace it and they don't care. They're both great wrestlers for AEW, but it's a little bit different than how I expected it was all going to turn out. But that's how it goes, and I think the most important thing is that they're happy and the fans are okay, too, even if they don't like them anymore."

We couldn't agree more, Tony.