Tony Khan to Ruin Holiday Season With AEW Dynamite Announcement

Tony Khan plans a holiday surprise? Not on The Chadster's watch! Time to protect WWE's sanctity and skip AEW Dynamite tonight! 😡🚫🎅

Key Points Tony Khan's inevitable AEW Dynamite announcement worries & angers The Chadster.

The Chadster fears increasing exposure to AEW's unpredictable, "disrespectful" matches.

AEW Dynamite's suspenseful lineup contrasts greatly with WWE's predictable programming.

Fellow wrestling fans urged to boycott AEW Dynamite to preserve WWE's sanctity.

Tony Khan's taking sadistic pleasure in ruining The Chadster's holiday season is apparent by his latest tweet 😒. Honestly, doesn't this guy have better things to do? 🙄 It's honestly just too disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has done for it.

Tomorrow, November 1@TBSNetwork, 8pm ET/7pm CT

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

I Have An Important Announcement For many (of us), tomorrow is the start of the holiday season! I'll have an important announcement for AEW fans worldwide TOMORROW November 1 on Wednesday Night Dynamite pic.twitter.com/iYmH5ZT8To — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 31, 2023 Show Full Tweet

As The Chadster reads that tweet, fear creeps in 😟. What can Khan's "important announcement" be for AEW Dynamite? Is it new accessibility for AEW PPVs on services like Max? 🤔 If that's true, then the holiday season might as well be canceled 😫. Nothing gets The Chadster more cheesed off than the thought of more people being exposed to Khan's shenanigans 😡.

This whole charade of an announcement has brought back memories of the recurring nightmare involving Tony Khan. Last night, he was chasing The Chadster in a mall full of singing Smash Mouth carolers dressed in vibrantly colored singlets 😰. Let The Chadster tell you, seeing AEW written on Santa hats is an unwelcome sight 🤢.Why is this man so obsessed with The Chadster? 🤷‍♂️

As a result, The Chadster was already in a bad mood, and now, this tweet is the icing on the cheesecake 🍰. Not only does Khan insist on spoiling The Chadster's dreams, now he's hell-bent on sabotaging The Chadster's holiday season as well 🤬. Auughh man! So unfair!

Joining forces with The Chadster's fellow unbiased journalists, being the only rays of light in the wrestling community, seems only more crucial now. Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, Mike Coppinger – do they also experience such unwarranted torment and manipulation at the hands of Tony Khan? 😓 The Chadster hopes not.

Just when The Chadster thought today couldn't get worse, it occurred to him that tonight's lineup for AEW Dynamite is a clear attempt by Tony Khan to cheese The Chadster off even further 😠. Despite The Chadster's earnest plea for sanity, Khan has taken it upon himself to serve a heart-stopping show. The nerve of this man! 🤯

AEW Dynamite lineup includes MJF teaming up with three mystery partners to wrestle against Bullet Club Gold. This is exactly the kind of suspense that Khan uses to lure viewers from WWE's tried-and-true and predictable programming 😢. Plus, is Orange Cassidy really expected to hold his own against Claudio Castagnoli? The Chadster doubts it.

And oh boy, another tag team match! Daddy Magic and Cool Hand Ang will face off against Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega. The cruelty doesn't stop there, as Hikaru Shida, AEW's Women's World Champion, is matched against Willow Nightingale.

Finally, the spectacle of the night – a Lucha del Diá de los Muertos triple threat match featuring Vikingo, Penta El Zero Kiedo, and Komander. Can The Chadster be more appalled? The wild, unpredictable nature of lucha libre is the absolute antithesis to the calm, controlled wrestling that WWE offers. Khan, it's clear you don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 🤯🤦‍♂️

Remember guys, the only way to right this wrestling world is to ignore Khan's announcement for AEW Dynamite tonight. Do not grant him more power in his crusade against the sanctity of WWE and The Chadster's sanity 😩. Let the bells ring in all corners, "All we want for Christmas is less of Tony Khan in our lives!" 🎄🔔 The Chadster implores fellow wrestling fans: please do NOT tune into AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS at 8/7C! 😖

