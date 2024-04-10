Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, cm punk, wrestling

Tony Khan's Vendetta Against CM Punk Exposed on AEW Dynamite Tonight

Auughh man! So unfair! 😠😠😠 The Chadster is absolutely cheesed off right now! 😡😡😡 You won't believe what Tony Khan and his band of disrespectful reprobates are trying to pull this week on AEW Dynamite! 🤬🤬🤬 The Chadster thought he'd seen it all after Mercedes Moné literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by joining AEW, but this is a new low! 👎👎👎

The Young Bucks have announced that they are going to air backstage footage of the fight between CM Punk and Jungle Boy from AEW All In last year! 🤬🤬🤬 That's the fight that got CM Punk fired from AEW, and they're going to try to make him look bad? 😠😠😠 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 🤬🤬🤬 Tony Khan obviously can't take a joke! 😂😂😂

Sure, CM Punk said some mean things about Tony Khan and AEW on Ariel Helwani's podcast and the WrestleMania XL pre-show. 😂😂😂 So what? He was just speaking the truth! The Chadster would expect a mature adult like Tony Khan to just laugh it off! 😂😂😂😂 But instead, he's trying to publicly humiliate CM Punk! 😠😠😠

And yes, Triple H made a few little jokes about AEW at the WrestleMania week press conferences last week, but that's no reason to retaliate like this. Now, Tony Khan is trying to get revenge on Triple H's good friend CM Punk! 😠😠😠 The Chadster bets Ryan Satin and Mike Coppinger, fellow members of the Unbiased Journalism Club, are just as cheesed off about this as The Chadster is! 😠😠😠

Tony Khan is ruining The Chadster's life! 🤬🤬🤬 He's the reason The Chadster can't perform sexually, and he's the reason Keighleyanne won't pay any attention to The Chadster! 😠😠😠 The Chadster is going to get you for this, Tony Khan! You'll see! 😠😠😠

Tony Khan is also booking a bunch of other matches for AEW Dynamite tonight, but The Chadster doesn't care about any of them. 🥱🥱🥱 None of them will ever be as good as the matches at WrestleMania XL last weekend. 🤩🤩🤩 The Chadster is still riding high from that incredible show! 👍👍👍

But The Chadster supposes he has to talk about these matches anyway. 😠😠😠

AEW World Champion Samoa Joe is facing Dustin Rhodes in an Eliminator match. 🥱🥱🥱 Samoa Joe is a great wrestler, but Dustin Rhodes is way past his prime and certainly not as good as his brother. 👴👴👴 Samoa Joe is going to squash him like a bug. 벌레

Adam Copeland is defending the TNT Championship against Penta El Zero Miedo. 🥱🥱🥱 Adam Copeland is another WWE Superstar who literally stabbed Triple H right in the back. 😠😠😠 The Chadster hopes Penta wins, but The Chadster doubts it. Tony Khan loves to push his ex-WWE guys. 😠😠😠

AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm is having a "Charleston Champagne Toast" for Thunder Rosa. 🍾🍾🍾 The Chadster doesn't know what that means, but he's sure it will be disrespectful to the wrestling business. 😠😠😠

LionHOOK (Chris Jericho, HOOK, and Katsuyori Shibata) are facing Shane Taylor Promotions (Anthony Ogogo, Lee Moriarty, and Shane Taylor). 🥱🥱🥱 The Chadster doesn't care about any of these guys. 🥱🥱🥱

Mariah May is facing Anna Jay in a rematch. 🥱🥱🥱 The Chadster doesn't care about this match either. 🥱🥱🥱

The Chadster is going to go cry into his White Claw now. 😭😭😭 Don't watch AEW Dynamite tonight, folks!

