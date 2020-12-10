Tony Schiavone Leads AEW Dynamite to Huge Ratings Victory

AEW Dynamite failed to top a million viewers for its post-Winter-is-Coming episode, but it came awfully dang close. With the fallout from last week's special episode, including the first words from newly-signed legend Sting, an appearance by NBA great Shaq, and an in-ring promo from Don Callis and Kenny Omega after Omega's shocking heel turn and victory over Jon Moxley to become the AEW Champion. But who was present during all three of those segments? Just one man… the great Tony Schiavone.

Dynamite Crushes NXT in Ratings and Viewership

Dynamite drew 995,000 overall viewers for TNT on Wednesday, with a .45 rating in people 18-49, according to Showbuzz Daily. That was enough for Dynamite to rank number two for the night, behind MTV's The Challenge, but The Challenge had fewer viewers. The Challenge also did not have Sting sharing a hug with Sting after reuniting on TNT two decades after the demise of WCW. The fallout episode of Dynamite was up from Winter is Coming, which itself hit a 2020 ratings high with a .42 in 18-49 and 915,000 viewers, but Winter is Coming did not have Brandi Rhodes throwing a drink into Shaq's face while Tony Schiavone presided over the tense attempt at mediation. NXT was up very slightly from last week despite Dynamite's big gains, with a .17 in 18-49 and 659,000 viewers, but NXT did not have Tony Schiavone expressing the disgust of the AEW audience for the reprehensible behavior of Don Callis and Kenny Omega. So what did anyone expect?

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

Normally, The Chadster would be taking this personally, but it's hard to root against Tony Schiavone. I mean, he's no Michael Cole or anything, but we can all agree he's not bad. Congratulations to the new Demo God on his victory.