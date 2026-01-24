Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Tracker, Doctor Who, The Muppet Show & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Big Bang Theory, Tracker, High Potential, The Muppet Show, Marshals, American Dad, Doctor Who, and more!

Article Summary Tracker Season 3 brings Smallville’s Erica Durance and Arrowverse’s David Ramsey to the cast

The Big Bang Theory spinoff teases the possible return of Kaley Cuoco’s beloved character Penny

Doctor Who's Alex Kingston shares how River Song could make a comeback in upcoming episodes

Plus, looks at The Muppet Show, High Potential, American Dad Season 20, and more

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, January 24th, 2026:

WWE SmackDown Preview: Tag Titles On The Line

Kaley Cuoco Hints at Penny Return in "The Big Bang Theory" Spinoff

Tracker S03: Smallville's Durance, Arrowverse's Ramsey Set to Appear

Green Day Frontman & Son Cover David Bowie's "Heroes" for Survivor 50

Poker Face Season 3 "In The Works" But "Complicated": Peter Dinklage

High Potential Season 2: S02E11 "NPC" Image Gallery Released

Stumble: Here's Our Season 1 Episode 8: "God Bless Headltston" Preview

RuPaul's Drag Race S18E04 Preview: It's "Red Carpet Mash Up" Time!

The Muppet Show: Ready to Play the Music & Light the Lights Again!

Marshals Official Trailer: Kayce Dutton's Ready to Write His Own Story

American Dad S20E01: "Aw Rats, A Pool Party" Images, Overview Released

Doctor Who: Alex Kingston on How River Song Could Make Her Return

The Anime Business Speaks with Author & Expert Jonathan Clements

Supergirl: New TV Spot And Featurette Spotlight Jason Momoa's Lobo

