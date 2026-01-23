The Pitt, Star Wars: Maul, Buffy/Heated Rivalry: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…
TikTok Finalizes Majority US-Owned Joint Venture Deal; Posts Details
Will Trent S04E05: "Nice to Meet You, Malcolm" Overview; S04E04 Promo
SNL Studio 8H Promos: Marcello Hernandez Joins Teyana Taylor & Geese
The Rookie S08E05: "The Network" Overview, S08E04 Promo Released
Dark Winds Season 4 Opening Minutes: Irene Has Come to Collect
Mister Miracle: Darkseid Voice Actor Was "Not What I Expected": King
Tracker, Matlock, Elsbeth, Fire Country & 6 More Shows Renewed by CBS
AEW Dynamite Review: Far Too Much Workrate and Storytelling
The Traitors Going "Red Wedding"? S04E06: "Planning a Coup" Preview
Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord Lands April 6th: Teaser, Images Released
Invincible Season 4 Official Trailer: The Viltrumite War Is Coming!
Sarah Michelle Gellar: Buffy & Faith's "Heated Rivalry" Impact a "Gem"
Warner Bros: 93% of Shareholders Reject Paramount's "Inferior Scheme"
98th Oscars: Ryan Coogler's Sinners Makes History with 16 Nominations
Star Trek: Prodigy Writer on Starfleet Academy Nod to Gwyn's Future
Law & Order: SVU Season 27: Our S27E11 "Career Psychopath" Preview
Law & Order Season 25: Our S25E11 "The Enemy of All Women" Preview
Going Dutch S02E02: Here's Our "Farmer's Mark-tet Offensive" Preview
Animal Control S04E03 "Dragons and Dognappers" Preview: Gronk Returns
The Hunting Party Season 2: Here's Our S02E03 "Zack Lang" Preview
The Pitt Season 2: Here's Your Updated S02E03: "9:00 A.M." Preview
98th Oscars Nominations Viewing Guide: Here's What You Need to Know
True Detective: Harrelson Was No Fan of McConaughey's "Method" Acting
Silent Witness Just Won't Die, Returning to the BBC in February
The Hunting Wives Season 2: Brittany Snow Teases "Shocking" Return
