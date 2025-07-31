Tracker/Jensen Ackles, Doctor Who & South Park: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Article Summary Jensen Ackles returns to Tracker as Russell Shaw in Season 3, confirmed in a new video update.

South Park Season 27 premiere scores big viewership, while creators share fresh BTS content.

Doctor Who’s Ncuti Gatwa teases Daleks and Cybermen, stirring excitement for what that could mean.

Get the latest on Buffy, Lanterns, Rings of Power, Watson, Starfleet Academy, and more TV news in today's BCTV Daily Dispatch.

South Park Season 27 Premiere Scores Big 3-Day Viewing Numbers

AEW World's End Chicago Comes to Chicago in December

Buffy Pilot Update: Vernes Set as Guest Star; Writers' Room Opening?

AEW Dynamite Preview: Tony Khan's Attempt to Ruin SummerSlam

Tracker: Jensen Ackles Video Confirms Russell Shaw's Season 3 Return

Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa's Daleks/Cybermen Response Got Our Attention

Eyes of Wakanda Official Teaser: Four Warriors, For Wakanda

Watson: Robert Carlyle Joins Season 2 Cast as Sherlock Holmes

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 Teaser Released

The Librarians: The Next Chapter Season 2 Guest Star Lineup Revealed

House of the Dragon Season 3: Annie Shapero Cast as "Black Aly"

Revival S01E08: "A Rose and a Thorn" Early Preview; SDCC Image Gallery

Countdown Showrunner on Show's Future; "Feeling Good" About Season 2

South Park Creators Share BTS Looks at Season 27 Opener's Trump PSA

Lanterns Star Ulrich Thomsen Wraps Filming: "Bye for Now, Sinestro"

Starfleet Academy: Hunter & Picardo on Ake's Nature, The Doctor's Role

Chief of War: Te Kohe Tuhaka on Bringing Authentic Hawaiian History

