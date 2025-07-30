South Park, Strange New Worlds, Hawkeye & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Dean Cain/Superman, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, HBO Max's The Pitt, Apple TV+'s Slow Horses, Amazon MGM Studios' Wolfenstein, Comedy Central's South Park, WWE/AEW, Disney+'s Hawkeye, Netflix's 3 Body Problem, BBC's Line of Duty, FX & Hulu's Alien: Earth, Apple TV+'s Down Cemetery Road, HBO Max's Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Disney+'s LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, July 30, 2025:

Dean Cain's Superman Slights Include Weird Peter Safran Name-Drop

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S03E04: Wesley Goes Full-On Shatner

The Pitt Season 2: Lawrence Robinson Tapped for Recurring Role

Slow Horses Writer/EP Will Smith Exiting Show After Series 5

Wolfenstein: Amazon MGM, Patrick Somerville Developing Series Adapt

South Park Returns Aug 6th: Trump & The Devil, Mr. Mackey/ICE & More

WWE Returns to Japan to Promote International Wrestling Diplomacy

Hawkeye Star Jeremy Renner: "I'm Sure We'll End Up Doing Season 2"

WWE Raw Review: Perfect Last Stop on the Road to SummerSlam

3 Body Problem Season 2: Claudia Doumit, Ellie de Lange Join Cast

Line of Duty: Adrian Dunbar Teases Season 7 Despite BBC Silence

Alien: Earth "Two Weeks" Promo Teaser Offers Some Interesting Looks

Down Cemetery Road: Thompson, Wilson Star in Apple TV+ Series Adapt

Stuart Fails…: Will "The Big Bang Theory" Cast Return for Spinoff?

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3: Meet Óscar Jaenada's Fede

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Revival Hard Sell w/o Andre Braugher: Andy Samberg

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Ashley Eckstein on Ahsoka Return

The Boy and The Beast To Get One-Day Only Theatrical Release

