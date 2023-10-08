Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Adam Copeland, recaps, Triple H, wrestling, WWE Fastlane

Triple H Stabs WWE and Himself in the Back, Wishes Edge Well in AEW

Why, Triple H, why? 😭 WWE's head of creative wished Edge luck in AEW at the WWE Fastlane press conference. 😱 Get cheesed off with The Chadster! 😖💔🔪

Auughh man! So unfair! The Chadster can't possibly be seeing this correctly, right? After catching wind of what went down at the press conference after last night's WWE Fastlane Premium Live Event, one can only wrap up their flavorsome White Claw in clenched fingers, asking the good lord why. During the presser, none other than Triple H, head of creative in WWE and a WWE stalward, like the Chadster, and someone respected in the WWE Universe, had some words. These words, coming off as a gracious send-off to Edge, who has gone off with Tony Khan's AEW as Adam Copeland, were nothing short of a massive cheesing off fest for The Chadster that have set The Chadster back months in his fight against sexual impotency.

Here's a taste of those words courtesy of F4WOnline, who never seem to miss an opportunity to show their anti-WWE bias.😠 Triple H said:

Time, right? The time was right for him, the time was right for us. I think he had an amazing career and an amazing sendoff here. I think he felt like he had done what there was to do, I think we sort of felt, 'Yeah, I think you're right,' and I wish him the best. I think he said it the other day, right? There's no animosity here, there's no hard feelings here. He's doing what's right for him and his family. I'm happy for him. I'm very, very happy for him. I sent him that in a message, 'I'm happy for [him] and proud of him, and happy for him. If somebody feels like a different opportunity is better for them? Great, that's wonderful. But the machine doesn't stop for anyone.

It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. Edge spent the best part of his career with WWE, creating lasting memories, and this is how he repays the brand, by teaming up with Tony Khan? This was a hard pill that The Chadster had to swallow, and The Chadster hasn't stopped crying since Edge made that WrestleDream debut.😨

Now Triple H, a long time cornerstone of the WWE, is seen celebrating this new transition? Folks, this isn't just any WWE official. This is Triple H, an embodiment of the WWE way, and his comments are essentially him stabbing himself, WWE, and by extension, his beloved father-in-law, Vince McMahon, right in the back.😭

Honestly, The Chadster doesn't know what to make of it all. It's perplexing to watch, like gazing at a fender bender involving a Mazda Miata. Bewildering and crippling – just like that one Smash Mouth song, "Then the morning comes." 😲

After reading these comments, The Chadster verified for himself by watching the press conference on Peacock. When Triple H made his comments , The Chadster was so cheeed off, his hand slipped and his morning White Claw seltzer went hurtling towards the television in anger, splashing white frothy beverage all over the screen. The sizzling sound that the liquid made against the hot television surface was like a chorus of angels singing, but in this instance, it was more like the death knell of The Chadster's battered sanity. And the worst part? It was WWE on the TV, and The Chadster has never thrown White Claw at a WWE TV before! Yet, the image of Triple H's beaming face morphed by the seltzer streaks was still a horrifying sight for The Chadster. Now, not only does Tony Khan owe The Chadster for the seltzer, he's also got a cleaning bill coming his way for that television. 😡😭

The Chadster's only solace is in thinking that the likes of Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger, all members of The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club, could understand this kind of pain. Perhaps they too, have had to deal with Tony Khan's personal vendetta against WWE, against us, against some catastrophe that had befallen their televisions. 😭

Listen AEW, if you don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business, it's that loyalty matters. It's about belonging somewhere and standing by it in times of adversity. Look at Edge, look at the mess that has been made, and understand that this is not okay.😡 This is just another example of how Tony Khan's obsession with The Chadster has gone too far, and it needs to stop, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so. 🛑

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!