Tucker Carlson, MLB World Series Tag Team Wrestling in Ratings War

AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT lost viewers again this week, unable to compete against the World Series of baseball airing on Fox as well as Tucker Carlson and all of his friends on Fox News. The World Series topped Wednesday night in viewership and ratings across all of television, while Tucker Carlson topped cable. With the exception of Real Houswives and AEW Dynamite, cable news took all of the top fifteen spots on cable, according to Showbuzz Daily, with Fox News nabbing the top three.

AEW Dynamite Loses Viewers, Holds Steady in 18-49

AEW Dynamite was ranked #13, up from #15 in the cable Top 150 last week. That's due to an 18-49 demo rating of .30, the same as last week. In viewership, Dynamite declined, going from 826,000 viewers last week to 753,000 this week. If the World Series goes to seven games, we could see another bad week for pro wrestling next week, especially as we're now just two weeks away from the election, which will ensure cable news continues to rise in ratings and viewership.

WWE NXT Loses Viewers, Demo, Ranking

Things didn't look as good for NXT; The Chadster is sad to report. NXT fell to 644,000 viewers this week, down from 651,000 last week. In the 18-49 demo, NXT fell from a .17 to a .16. NXT failed to make the top 50 shows again this week, falling from #51 in the top 150 cable shows to #56. If NXT keeps this up, they'll be competing with Impact Wrestling soon rather than AEW.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

The Chadster loves him some WWE and hates to give AEW Dynamite credit, but I have to give it where it's due. Dynamite knew how to compete against everything going on in the world last night, and that's with the power of music. If WWE is smart, they see what happened here, and they quickly move Elias to NXT so that he can put on another one of his concerts and compete with Chris Jericho and MJF. Plus, Elias's music only sounds dated by about twenty years, whereas Jericho and MJF's tune was decades older.