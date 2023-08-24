Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: A League of Their Own, Ahsoka, bctv daily dispatch, Daryl Dixon, donald trump, euphoria, fox news, gen v, nancy drew, riverdale, taylor swift, The Walking Dead, wilderness

TWD: Daryl Dixon, A League of Their Own & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Riverdale, A League of Their Own, Gen V, Euphoria, Nancy Drew, Ahsoka & more!

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, TBS' AEW Dynamite, The CW's Riverdale, Terry Funk, A League of Their Own, Amazon's Gen V, Netflix's Castlevania: Nocturne, Donald Trump/FOX "News," HBO's Euphoria, WGA/AMPTP, Amazon's Fallout, Amazon's The Wheel of Time, The CW's Nancy Drew, Amazon's Wilderness, Disney+'s Ahsoka, Batman Experience & more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, August 24, 2023:

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Key Art: Hope Is A Universal Language

AEW Dynamite Preview: A Nightmare from The Chadster's Perspective

Riverdale EP: "Powerful" Series Finale Feels "Like The End of An Era"

Terry Funk, Arguably The Greatest Wrestler Of All Time, Has Passed

A League of Their Own: Graham Thanks Fans in Message of Love & Support

Gen V: "The Boys" Spinoff Intros Who's Who at Godolkin University

Castlevania: Nocturne Previewed in New Netflix September 2023 Trailer

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Is "Art," No "7-Eleven Coffee": Reedus

Donald Trump Punishing FOX "News" with Tucker Carlson, Arrest Timing

Euphoria Season 3 "Film Noir"; Rue Facing "Corrupt World": Levinson

Gen V Poster: The Kids Are Definitely NOT Alright (Sorry, Homelander)

WGA: AMPTP Strategy "Not to Bargain, But to Jam Us"; AMPTP Offer

Fallout: Vault Boy Offers Ominous 2024 Prime Video Series Reminder

The Wheel of Time Season 2 Sneak Peeks: Rand, Logain, Nynaeve & More

Nancy Drew Series Finale Preview Images Tease Mayhem & Heartbreak

Wilderness Teaser Debuts Taylor Swift's New "Look What You Made Me Do"

Ahsoka, The Boys/DeSantis, Frasier, Bosch & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Immersive Batman Experience Comes To London For Batman Day

