UFC 254 Results: Khabib Defeats Gaethje, Retires After Victory

UFC 254 took place live from Fight Island On Saturday afternoon and in dominant fashion, Khabib Nurmagomedov (29-0) became the undisputed UFC lightweight champion, submitting Justin Gaethje (22-3) by triangle choke in the second round. In stunning fashion, Khabib then retired in the cage, saying: "This is my last fight. No way I can come here without my father. When Dana called about Justin, I talked with my mother for three days. I promise this would be last fight. If I give my word, I have to follow this." Khabib's father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov passed away earlier this year from Coronavirus complications. UFC 254 was his first fight without his father in his corner.

UFC 254 Full Of Finshes

Gaethje went out on his shield, but may have another shot at the title coming with Khabib's retirement. Anyone think Conor McGregor may come back to the division now as well? As always lightweight continues to be interesting. In the co-main event, a technical, spirited affair took place between Robert Whittaker (23-5) and Jared Cannonier (13-5), with Whittaker taking a three round decision. Outpointing Cannonier on the feet, both stunned each other in the final round, but Whittaker took rounds one and two handily. The rest of the UFC 254 main card featured all finishes. Alexander Volkov (32-8) landed a huge body kick to finish Walt Harris (13-9, 1 NC) in the second, stamping his move up the heavyweight rankings, Lauren Murphy (14-4) staked claim to a title shot by submitting Liliya Shakirova (8-2), and Phil Hawes (9-2) stunned with a quick 18 second KO victory over Jacob Malkoun (4-1).

The big story remains the retirement of Khabib though. He leaves undefeated, undisputed, and P4P one of the best MMA fighters of all-time. It is a shame he doesn't want to continue, after this, one of his best performances in the octagon, but maybe it should be that way. Now the division truly is up for grabs, and we shall see where we head from here.

The full UFC 254 Results:

Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) def. Justin Gaethje second-round submission (triangle choke)

Robert Whittaker def. Jared Cannonier via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Alexander Volkov def. Walt Harris via second-round TKO (kick, punches)

Phillip Hawes def. Jacob Malkoun via first-round TKO (punches)

Lauren Murphy def. Liliya Shakirova via second-round submission (rear-naked choke)

Magomed Ankalaev def. Ion Cutelaba via first-round TKO (punches)

Tai Tuivasa def. Stefan Struve via first-round TKO (punches)

Casey Kenney def. Nathaniel Wood via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Shavkat Rakhmonov def. Alex Oliveira via first-round submission (guillotine choke)

Da-Un Jung vs. Sam Alvey fight to split draw (29-28, 28-29, 28-28)

Miranda Maverick def. Liana Jojua via first-round TKO (doctor stoppage)

Joel Alvarez def. Alexander Yakovlev via first-round submission (armbar)