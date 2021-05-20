Ultra City Smiths: AMC+ Stop-Motion Series Reveals Impressive Cast

Stoopid Buddy Stoodios (the makers of Robot Chicken and Crossing Swords) released some serious casting announcements for its new upcoming series Ultra City Smiths, which will premiere on AMC+ this summer. Creator Steve Conrad, who has worked on Patriot and Perpetual Grace, is excited to announce these first rounds of stars to join the half-hour stop-motion comedy series. Conrad had this to say about the recent casting, "We have been very grateful to partner with actors whose talents are as unique, expressive, and affecting as the world we all hope to have created in 'Ultra City' and the stories that are found there."

Some names up above in the featured graphic from the website of Stoopid Buddy Stoodios have experience in some very successful animated shows themselves such as Jason Mantzoukas from Big Mouth and Kristen Bell of Frozen fame along with the big success of The Good Place. Ultra City Smiths is set to premiere this summer, specifically on July 22nd. The story of the series involves the investigation into the disappearance of Ultra City's famous magnate, Smith. Two detectives, Mills and Johnson, are followed as they search for Smith and their uncovering of corruption on all levels. The recent announcements involving voicing talent additions Bell, Dax Shepard, Tim Meadows, and Alia Shawkat expands an already exciting list. Additional names include Tom Waits, Terry O'Quinn, Julian Barratt, Luiz Guzman, Sunita Mani, and Debra Winger. The first two episodes will drop on the premiere date this summer with episodes dropping afterward on a weekly basis. For those without AMC+, Ultra City Smiths will premiere its six-episode first season on AMC later in the fall. Let us know in the comments below which cast announcement excites you the most or ones you might be surprised by!