Undertaker 1 Deadman Show Heads to Vegas, Los Angeles Next Month

The Undertaker may be too old to wrestle anymore (though that didn't stop him during the final five years of his career), but that doesn't mean WWE can't cash in on the Deadman some other way leading up to this year's WrestleMania. With that in mind, WWE announced Friday that Undertaker's spoken word jam, Undertaker 1 Deadman Show (we refuse to capitalize it the way WWE does), will stop in Las Vegas and Los Angeles on Friday, March 24th and Friday, March 31st respectively, alongside WWE Smackdown.

See the Undertaker talk about how blue lives matter! Listen to him complain about how today's wrestlers don't do enough steroids anymore! Be regaled of tales of the time CM Punk forgot to wear the correct color tie before shaking hands with the phenom and wound up in wrestling court! At least, we assume that's the kind of stuff Undertaker talks about at these things.

From the press release:

WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that the critically acclaimed UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will add stops in Las Vegas and Los Angeles ahead of WrestleMania 39. The one-man show featuring WWE Legend The Undertaker will take center stage at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Friday, March 24 and The Novo at LA Live on Friday, March 31. UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will feature "The Phenom" in an intimate setting, sharing never-before-heard stories from his Hall of Fame career and taking questions from the WWE Universe in attendance. The show has sold out venues in Nashville, Philadelphia, Boston and San Antonio since debuting last summer. Tickets for UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW go on sale this Tuesday, February 14 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets can be purchased via ticketmaster.com for the March 24 show in Las Vegas and via axs.com for the March 31 show in Los Angeles. A limited number of VIP tickets, which includes premier seating and a meet-and-greet with The Undertaker, will also be available for each show. WrestleMania goes Hollywood during a special two-night Premium Live Event on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Limited tickets are still available for the biggest WWE event of the year via Ticketmaster.com and the two-day premium live event will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

