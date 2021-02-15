Vengeance Day Results – Did Io Shirai Retain the NXT Women's Title?

Greetings comrades! Your El Presidente is back for one more match in Bleeding Cool's live coverage of NXT Takeover Vengeance Day, and it's the one I was looking forward to the most. Io Shirai defends her NXT Women's Championship against Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez.

NXT Takeover Vengeance Day Results Part 4

Io Shirai vs. Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Martinez

Io Shirai won the NXT Women's Championship at NXT Takeover In Your House last year. She faced Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley and pinned Ripley to win the title from Charlotte. It was a memorable match, with the most memorable spot Shirai jumping off the top of the In Your House set onto Flair and Ripley.

This match has a lot of parallels to that one, comrades, including Shirai climbing up one of the tall beams on the NXT set to leap off onto Storm and Martinez. Storm vs. Martinez is the prevailing story of the match, with Shirai selling outside the ring a lot of the time, but Shirai hits a moonsault on Storm while Storm was pinning Martinez and then pinning Martinez.

Winner: Io Shirai

El Presidente's Rating: ☭☭½

It was a great match comrades, I would have made this on the main event back when I was running a socialist dictatorship. But nonetheless,

Thanks for reading Bleeding Cool's live coverage of NXT Takeover Vengeance Day. Check back soon for more results.

