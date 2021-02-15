Vengeance Day Results – Who Won the Men's Dusty Rhodes Classic?

Welcome back to Bleeding Cool's live coverage of NXT Takeover Vengeance Day. WE're almost halfway through the night, so tell your significant other to just back off for another hour and a half or so and then you can have that Valentine's Day dinner.

NXT Takeover Vengeance Day Results Part 3

After an advertisement for Elimination Chamber, it's time for another match.

MSK vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

A pre-match video package focuses on MSK. I liked them as The Rascalz in Impact. But it still bothers me when WWE makes wrestlers change their perfectly good names for other names that are not better in any way other than that WWE can trademark them as their own intellectual property. It's just so petty.

As for Grizzled Young Veterans, the bald one cuts a promo on their way to the ring. I don't know why he talks like a children's cartoon character, but I find it annoying. In the ring, both teams can clearly bring it. They have a great match of the typical NXT epic formula and MSK comes out on top.

Winners: MSK

Wow, MSK are getting a pretty big push right out of the gate. I'm happy for them, so I'll give their dumb new names a chance.

After the match, Cameron Grimes gets his own rap music video. I guess it's also by Josiah Williams?

Now back to El Presidente for the next match, the triple threat for the Women's Championship.

Thanks for reading Bleeding Cool's live coverage of NXT Takeover Vengeance Day. Check back soon for more results.

