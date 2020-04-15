Vince McMahon and Donald Trump Form Tag Team to Restart Economy

Thirteen years after the Battle of the Billionaires at WrestleMania 23, the epic feud between Vince McMahon and President Donald Trump has come to an end. Trump named McMahon as part of a group of advisors focused on figuring out how to reopen the economy. Like he once did Marvel Chairman Ike Perlmutter, Trump referred to his longtime associate McMahon as "great" at his coronavirus press briefing Tuesday. McMahon joins other sports moguls like Dana White and Mark Cuban on Trump's new task force. "We have to get our sports back," Trump said at the briefing. "I'm tired of watching baseball games that are 14 years old." He quickly added that he actually doesn't have time to watch 14-year-old baseball games due to ostensibly running the government during a national emergency but let's be real here, he's definitely watching a lot of TV. We all are.

Vince McMahon is the Right McMahon for the Job

As far as choosing advisors to figure out how to restart sports amidst a country where potential audiences have been ordered to stay in their homes by their Governors, you can't go wrong with Vince McMahon. McMahon's WWE has continued to produce three weekly televised wrestling shows throughout the crisis, even returning to live broadcasts this week. To do that, all McMahon had to do was get WWE declared as an "essential" business by the Governor of Florida. If McMahon can show Trump how to make that happen for every other sports league, the problem will be solved.

Oh, wait, the reason McMahon was able to get WWE declared an essential business is because of the influence he and his wife, Linda McMahon, wield with Trump. Linda McMahon, who once served on Trump's cabinet as head of the Small Business Administration, now leads a Trump SuperPac dedicated to his reelection. And it just so happens that McMahon's SuperPac pledged to spend over eighteen million dollars in Florida on the very same day Governor Ron DeSantis doled out the essential business designation to wrestling companies. What a lucky coincidence.

Unfortunately, it's unlikely that Trump will be able to learn much about how to use political cronyism to his advantage from one of his own cronies. So the best thing to come out of McMahon's involvement here is maybe he'll be too busy to micromanage WWE's wrestling shows further into banality. As for getting the economy going again, maybe Mark Cuban will have some ideas. If not, there's plenty of other sharks on the Shark Tank that Trump can turn to. Has he considered getting the economy on QVC?