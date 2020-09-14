Walker: Supernatural Star Genevieve Padalecki Cast in Recurring Role

Supernatural star Jared Padalecki isn't taking much time off between the end of his long-running series and his modern take on popular Chuck Norris-starring series Walker, Texas Ranger. At least he'll have a familiar face waiting for him on set when he does, with Deadline Hollywood reporting exclusively that Genevieve Padalecki (Supernatural, Wildfire) has been cast in a recurring role opposite her husband that is sure to be a long-running punch to the feels every time they share scenes together. Padalecki's Emily is Walker's strong, capable, and generous late wife who is brave and focused on helping the disenfranchised. Appearing in flashback, Emily is a grounded, authentic, and influential hero to the Walker family.

The CW's Walker is a reimagining of the long-running series "Walker, Texas Ranger," stars Jared Padalecki ("Supernatural") as Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there's harder work to be done at home. He'll attempt to reconnect with his creative and thoughtful son (Kale Culley, "Me, Myself and I") and his headstrong, somewhat rebellious teenaged daughter (Violet Brinson, "Sharp Objects") and navigate clashes with his family – an ADA brother (Keegan Allen, "Pretty Little Liars") who stepped in during Walker's absence, his perceptive mother (Molly Hagen, "Herman's Head") and his traditional rancher father (Mitch Pileggi, "The X-Files"). Walker's former colleague is now his Ranger Captain, (Coby Bell, "The Game"). Walker finds unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers' history) played by Lindsey Morgan ("The 100"), while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife's death. The show also stars Jeff Pierre as Trey Barnett.

Walker also stars Lindsey Morgan (The 100), Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars), Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files), Coby Bell (The Gifted), Jeff Pierre (9-1-1, Beyond), Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects), and Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I). The series is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human, Valor), and executive produced by Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore, and Padalecki. CBS Television Studios handles production, in association with Rideback.