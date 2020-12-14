Want to Watch The Office Seasons 3-9 on Peacock? Then You Gotta Pay

Good news, Peacock fans! NBCUniversal's streaming service will be the exclusive streaming home for NBC's modern classic sitcom The Office (sorry, Netflix folks). This means starting January 2021, subscribers will have the series as part of their package- except there's a huge, ten-ton catch. If you have a free, ad-supported subscription then you'll be getting the first two seasons only – want the remaining seasons? Well, that's going to require a subscription to Peacock Premium- which means a cost of $4.99/month with ads and $9.99 with no ads per month to rewatch the series until your heart's content (or your eyes bleed). Here's a look at the "memo" from "David Wallace" giving the entire Dunder Mifflin team the heads-up:

Along with the series' original nine seasons, Peacock Premium is also offering viewers what is being called "'The Office': Superfan Episodes," which will feature a number of episodes with new and/or never-before-seen content included that be culled from previously-unused and "rescued" footage (check out the clip below). In addition, Spanish audio and Spanish closed captions will be available for all 201 original episodes as well as the "superfan" episodes beginning in February. But that's not even close to being all. Subscribers will also have access to curated themed episode collections, like the best of the Scranton holiday parties and cameo appearances from fan-favorites. In addition, fans can look forward to behind-the-scenes looks at the series overall as well as individual episodes- including bloopers, featurettes, interviews, and more.

For those of you looking for a little "namaste" but don't want to sacrifice your love for the series in the process, the streaming service has you covered, too. The 24/7 channel "The Office Zen" offered a selection of ambient noises devoted to the sights and sounds of the series that will help make your work-at-home set-up feel a bit more Dunder Mifflin. Of course, viewers will also have access to a range of clip playlists that chronicle Jim Halpert and Dwight K. Schrute's prank war history; best office romances (featuring Jim and Pam Beesly); and words of wisdom from the folks from The Office (including former regional manager Michael Scott).