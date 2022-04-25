Well-Deserved Celebration of Randy Orton Planned for WWE Raw Tonight

Randy Orton is rightfully being celebrated for 20 years of loyalty to WWE on WWE Raw tonight, and The Chadster is just so excited to see someone with strong morals finally recognized. The WWE.com Raw preview says:

Randy Orton to be honored in 20th Anniversary Celebration This Monday, WWE will celebrate the 20th anniversary of Randy Orton's debut. On April 25, 2002, The Viper made his WWE debut with a victory against Hardcore Holly on SmackDown. Twenty years, 14 World Championships, four Tag Team Titles, two Royal Rumble victories, and one Money in the Bank contract later, Orton remains a legend in this sports-entertainment industry. Join WWE in honoring the future Hall of Famer Monday night on Raw at 8/7 C on USA!

Social media and regular media has been awash in Randy Orton content all day, and The Chadster isn't surprised. People recognize that Randy Orton is a true WWE Superstar who has a lot of respect for the business, because Randy Orton has gone on the record saying he will never leave WWE. Finally! Somebody remembers loyalty!

Over the weekend, Orton was interviewed by Metro, and he had the following to say:

A lot of people ask me what my legacy'll be. I think, if you're talking WWE more specifically, my legacy will be that I was the next guy – after The Undertaker – that was the only person that never went anywhere else, and had more matches, more titles, more accolades.

Orton even suggested that Roman Reigns might be a no good traitor who would RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE by leaving WWE to go to Hollywood, though The Chadster hopes that won't happen.

I don't care if Roman Reigns… I'm sure he's got Dwayne Johnson's agent's number on speed dial. Roman will be in Hollywood, I'll still be here.

Auughh man! That would be so unfair, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!