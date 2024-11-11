Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: Marvel Animation, mcu, what if

What If…? Season 3 Trailer: Storm the Goddess of Thunder & More!

With the final run set to start on December 22nd, here's the official trailer for Disney+ and Marvel Animation's What If...? Season 3.

After shutting down the multiversal threat posed by Strange Supreme (Benedict Cumberbatch), Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) wrapped up the second season of Marvel Studios and Disney+'s What If…? by asking the Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) to show her what else the multiverse has to offer. Now, we're getting a better look at where things are headed with the release of the official trailer and image gallery for the animated anthology series' final run. Don't forget! The final run starts streaming on December 22nd, with a new chapter dropping daily for eight days.

Marvel's What If…? Season 3 brings the culminating adventure through the multiverse – as classic characters make unexpected choices that will mutate their worlds into spectacular alternate versions of the MCU. The Watcher (voice of Jeffrey Wright) will guide viewers as the series traverses new genres, bigger spectacles, and incredible new characters. The series features an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles – with Season 3 featuring fan-favorite characters like Captain America/Sam Wilson (yup, Anthony Mackie), The Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes, Hulk/Bruce Banner, The Red Guardian, Captain Peggy Carter, Agatha Harkness, Shang-Chi, Storm the Goddess of Thunder (!!!), and many more. Now, here's a look at the image gallery that was released for the third and final season of the animated anthology series:

With a third and final season of What If…? on the way, Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming, Television and Animation, is reassuring fans that the final run will do right by Wright's Uatu while also bringing a proper closure to the animated series. "It feels like the completion of a trilogy," Winderbaum shared during an episode of The Official Marvel Podcast. "It takes us to places that you'd never expect. It goes beyond the first two seasons in its exploration of the multiverse. It pulls in characters that are very unexpected and has what I think is an extremely moving and very fulfilling culmination for Uatu the Watcher."

The final season's chapters are directed by Bryan Andrews and Stephan Franck and are written by Matthew Chauncey, Ryan Little, and A.C. Bradley. Executive producers are Winderbaum, Andrews, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, with co-executive producer Matthew Chauncey and producers Danielle Costa, Carrie Wassenaar, and Alex Scharf.

