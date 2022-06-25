What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 Trailer Doesn't Skip a "BAT!"

FX's official trailer for the fourth season of What We Do in the Shadows proves are fivesome (well, foursome-and-a-half) is back and not missing a single "bat"! It seems just as darkly hysterical as it has always always been. It is only a trailer, but it is so heartwarming to see they are back together after each of them goes in their own direction to find themselves. Also exciting to see The Guide (Kristen Schaal) is still with them, along with Baby Colin (Mark Proksch) and… a nightclub, too?

Things are about to get jazzy with the upcoming fourth season, and now we're getting a few minutes of teases filled with our favorite vampires, their vampire-slaying familiar/bodyguard & their (un)usual craziness. They are all back together in Staten Island, though the house is… not so good. I am very happy Guillermo (Harvey Guillen) is still their bodyguard, and even happier that there seem to be no hard feelings between Nandor (Kayvan Novak) and Guillermo.

We also get multiple snippets of Baby Colin Robinson, who Laszlo (Matt Berry) is now raising to be a very different type of energy vampire. Though it may not be going as well as he wanted when Guillermo informs him that Baby Colin is fond of musical theatre, which Laszlo seems to disapprove of. Talk about a character who was my least favorite and quickly has become my favorite in the show. I love how unapologetically "Laszlo" he is. He has grown to become the most "humane" one in the group— demonstrated by how close he gets to his neighbor as well as to Colin during the previous season of What We Do in the Shadows. I also love his relationship with Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and how they have grown with one another.

Talking about Nadja… so it seems she now owns a nightclub. She also seems to be her snippy self, yet somehow… happier? Even trying to rap about sucking human blood like it is Grey Goose. However, I did not see the Nadja Doll anywhere… hmmm. What does this mean? Did she stay behind? Is she now running the Vampire Council? Did she leave? If they wanted to write the character off the show, having her running the council would be a great move on so many levels. I love how last season made us love the character, and the episode where she leaves was one of my favorites last season; her dramatics nearly having me in tears from laughter (and a little heartbreak).

I wonder exactly how much time has passed since the season finale because the house is falling apart, with chunks of floor falling and some serious water damage. We will definitely be getting new magical beings this season, while Nandor is looking for a wife and comes across a genie lamp. We do see him wish for his 37 wives to come back from the dead, and I will go ahead and think those are them screaming at him in a language he cannot even remember. Although Guillermo's reaction is pure gold.

I am also curious about which guest stars we will be getting this season. I will forever hope we get to see Antonio Banderas come aboard someday. Maybe as a vampire, or maybe as a vampire hunter? Forever dreaming. Anyway, I am so excited about this season and I cannot wait to see Baby Colin in action— it definitely looks sweet and terrifying at the same time, and I am loving it. I also cannot wait to get more "Nandermo" in action and see how the family dynamic will be affected after everyone's return… and let us not forget those rumblings about seeing more of Guillermo's family this season. Sometimes, it's what they don't put in the trailer for What We Do in the Shadows that deserves the most speculation…