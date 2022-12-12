Which NXT Stars Are Most Likely To Be Called Up To WWE Next?

As a developmental brand, NXT serves as the minor league (and I don't mean that in a derogatory way) to WWE's major league brands of Raw and SmackDown respectively. As such, if everything is working as it should, young wrestlers fine-tune their craft down in Orlando, and then when they are deemed ready, they get the call-up to the main roster to continue on their journey to becoming a WWE superstar. While that call had turned into something dreadful over the past several years, now that Vince McMahon is gone and Paul "Triple H" Levesque has vowed to maintain NXT talents' established characters on the main roster, it again has turned into something exciting and now we may know whom we can expect to see next on Raw and/or SmackDown.

Fightful Select has some exclusive information that tells them that one name we can almost certainly count on seeing on the main roster soon is Cameron Grimes. This one is a no-brainer, as Grimes has not only been one of the longest-tenured veterans of the NXT brand since debuting in the 2019 Breakout Tournament but has also been one of their strongest characters and most reliable in-ring performers. Adding to the likelihood of his main roster call-up is that Grimes is apparently pretty tight with WWE Producer Shane "The Hurricane" Helms and has been described by WWE staff as a "natural fit."

Another name they're reportedly considering is Von Wagner, who, while not the veteran or naturally charismatic character that Cameron Grimes is, does have the look and size WWE has always valued in its stars. If you'll recall, Wagner had a bit of a shakey start down in NXT, but since being paired with Robert Stone as his manager and being pushed as a violent monster, he has found his footing in a crowded roster. If he does get the call, let's hope Stone will be heading up to the main roster with Wagner, as he'd be just as much of a value to any show, in my opinion.